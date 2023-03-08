Open in App
Boise, ID
See more from this location?
406mtsports.com

Montana State men return to Big Sky title game after double-OT slugfest with Weber State

By PARKER COTTON Bozeman Daily Chronicle,

2 days ago
BOISE, Idaho — Danny Sprinkle has coached his team into the Big Sky Conference Tournament men's basketball semifinals in three consecutive seasons, and he’s seen...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Montana State newsLocal Montana State
Photos: Montana State vs. NAU Big Sky Basketball Championships men's final
Bozeman, MT1 day ago
Strong slalom moves Montana State up to 4th at NCAA Skiing Championships
Bozeman, MT5 hours ago
Sweet repeat: Montana State Bobcats beat Northern Arizona for 2nd straight Big Sky title
Bozeman, MT1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
State A boys: Dillon stuns Butte Central in semis; Lewistown returns to title game
Bozeman, MT9 hours ago
State C boys: Big Sandy's joyride takes it to title game; Manhattan Christian wins in OT
Manhattan, MT11 hours ago
State B girls: Bigfork and Big Timber advance to championship; Baker and Columbus survive consolation
Bigfork, MT1 hour ago
Reed Godfrey paces Montana State Nordic team at NCAA Skiing Championships
Lake Placid, NY1 day ago
State AA boys: It's all chalk as Hellgate and Bozeman join Kalispell Glacier, Billings West in semifinals
Bozeman, MT1 day ago
Class A Boys Basketball State Bracket
Bozeman, MT1 day ago
Girls State Basketball
Bozeman, MT1 day ago
2023 Class A basketball tournament
Bozeman, MT1 day ago
State A girls: Eastern A flexes as Billings Central, Hardin, Laurel and Havre all win openers
Bozeman, MT1 day ago
State C boys: Big Sandy shocks Lustre Christian; Broadus, Belt, Manhattan Christian also win
Manhattan, MT1 day ago
State A boys: Dillon, Butte Central set up rematch; Frenchtown, Lewistown cruise into semis
Bozeman, MT1 day ago
Affordable Bozeman hotels during basketball tourney tough to find, families say
Bozeman, MT1 day ago
State C girls: Manhattan Christian wins late; Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale, Roy-Winifred and Twin Bridges win big
Manhattan, MT2 days ago
Montana State University student settles free speech lawsuit against campus
Bozeman, MT3 days ago
$43.5M contract to Bozeman company for modifications at Fresno Dam
Bozeman, MT2 days ago
Crash blocking I-90 EB passing lane between Bozeman and Livingston
Bozeman, MT15 hours ago
Skier suffers fatal injuries at Big Sky Resort
Big Sky, MT3 days ago
Popular Montana Company Opens New Location in Belgrade
Belgrade, MT3 days ago
Famous Mexican Restaurant Opens New Location in Montana
Bozeman, MT10 hours ago
Family seeking answers in death of Jalen Williams
Livingston, MT2 days ago
Bozeman Schools Superintendent describes decision to close school district
Bozeman, MT3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy