Open in App
Pikesville, MD
See more from this location?
big10central.com

Pikesville girls basketball surges past Patterson Mill, 44-31, for spot in 1A state title game; Mountain Ridge topples Forest Park [Baltimore Sun]

By Sam Cohn, Baltimore Sun,

3 days ago
Mountain Ridge and Pikesville girls basketball each punched tickets to the Class 1A state championship game with wins Tuesday night at Richard Montgomery High School....
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local College Park, MD newsLocal College Park, MD
No. 5 Parkville boys basketball overcomes semifinal woes, tops Gaithersburg, 70-58, to reach first state final since 1974 [Baltimore Sun]
Gaithersburg, MD2 days ago
Kent Island girls basketball stages improbable rally, beats No. 14 Hereford, 41-38, in Class 2A semifinal [Baltimore Sun]
Stevensville, MD2 days ago
Maryland men’s basketball ends road jinx with 70-54 win against Minnesota in Big Ten Tournament second round [Baltimore Sun]
College Park, MD1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Cam Sparrow’s clutch play leads New Town boys basketball to Class 2A state championship with 64-57 win over Largo [Baltimore Sun]
Owings Mills, MD1 day ago
No. 3 City boys basketball caps undefeated season with 67-54 win over Damascus and Class 3A state crown [Baltimore Sun]
Damascus, MD1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy