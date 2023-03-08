big10central.com

Pikesville girls basketball surges past Patterson Mill, 44-31, for spot in 1A state title game; Mountain Ridge topples Forest Park [Baltimore Sun] By Sam Cohn, Baltimore Sun, 3 days ago

Mountain Ridge and Pikesville girls basketball each punched tickets to the Class 1A state championship game with wins Tuesday night at Richard Montgomery High School. ...