thefastmode.com

Telstra, Ericsson Complete 100km Long-range 5G Data Call on Mid-band TDD By Ray Sharma, 3 days ago

By Ray Sharma, 3 days ago

Telstra, in collaboration with Ericsson announced the successful completion of a 100km long-range 5G data call on a mid-band Time Division Duplex (TDD) Advanced Antenna ...