CIF Girls Regional Championship roundup: Etiwanda, Mitty to meet for state Open Division title

There won't be a rematch in the CIF Open Division state girls championship.

Mitty did its part in the North with a thoroughly dominating 86-49 win over visiting Salesian-Richmond Tuesday in the Regional final behind a ground-breaking performance from freshman McKenna Woliczko with 29 points, 21 rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

She made 13 of 18 field goal attempts. SEE STORY

McKenna Woliczko (20) already has several college offers, including receiving one last week from Stanford. File photo: Darren Yamashita

The Monarchs, winners of 21 straight, lost in last year's state title game to Sierra Canyon, which was stunned Tuesday in the South Regional Open final by Etiwanda, which recorded a 55-54 win on the road.

Sierra Canyon came in 31-0 and ranked No. 1 in the country by SBLive Sports. But Kennedy Smith had 21 points and Aliyahna "Puff" Morris added 17 including the game-winning free throw with 2.7 seconds left to avenge a 70-57 loss to the Trailblazers in last week's CIF Southern Section Open final.

Mitty was hoping for a rematch to attempt to repay the decisive loss in last year's state finals, but will gladly take on an Etiwanda team that is more than worthy. It improved to 31-3 and is ranked No. 6 in the nation.

The Monarchs are No. 11.

Etiwanda did a tremendous job containing the nation's No. 1 recruit, USC-signee Juju Watkins, who finished with 16 points. Izela Arenas led the Trailblazers (31-1) with 17 points. SEE STORY

Aliyahna "Puff" Morris (25), Etiwanda. File photo: Nick Koza.

State championship: Etiwanda (31-3) vs. Mitty (28-2), 6 p.m. Saturday

Division 1

South: No. 2 Santiago 52, No. 5 Del Norte 39 — McKinley Willardson scored 24 points and host Santiago led start to finish in a dominating win over Del Norte (28-11). Williardson made 10 of 16 field goal tries. Bailey Barnhard had 16 points and 14 rebounds for Del Norte.

North: No. 2 Oakland Tech 82, No. 1 St. Mary's 71 — After losing two earlier games to the Rams, the visiting Bulldogs turned the tables behind 26 points including four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter by Erin Sellers. Taliyah Logwood added 15 points, Mari Somvichian added 14, Terri'A Russell contributed 13 and Nia Hunter had 10. It all offset a remarkable 47-point effort from the Rams' Jordan Lee, who had 47 points. She had a combined 55 points in two previous St. Mary's wins. No other Rams scored in double digits. Tech has qualified for the state finals for a fourth straight years, winning a Division 4 title in 2019, a Division 3 crown in 2022 and winning a D2 NorCal title in 2020, only to have the state championships canceled due to the pandemic.

State championship: Santiago 26-9) vs. Oakland Tech (29-5), 6 p.m. Friday

Oakland Tech takes a championship photo on center court on the St. Mary's home floor. Photo: Brian Kimoto

Division 2

South: No. 1 Bonita Vista 80, No. 2 Leuzinger 67 — After a slow first half, the Barons outscored Leuzinger 48-33 in the second half to claim its first regional crown. Alyssa Alvarado had 21 points including five 3-pointers, giving her 111 this season. Mahliya Wilson added 19 points and Kaylyn Buchanon-Lamb contributed 11. Madison Wats had 17 points for the Olympians (30-6).

North: No. 4 Central-Fresno 62, No. 2 Pleasant Valley 51 — Tied at 38, Central went on an 11-0 run and was never caught to pull off the road win in Chico. "Their gym was crazy, but our girls kept fighting and we were able to pull away from them," Central coach Paul Kariuki told the Fresno Bee.

State championship: Bonita Vista (23-9) vs. Central (22-12), 2 p.m. Saturday

Division 3

South: No. 1 Los Osos 60, No. 2 Redondo Union 39 — The Grizzlies rolled to their first regional championship while winning their fourth game in a row and ninth in 10 games. They've been led all year by freshman Jackie Polk who averages nearly 14 points per game.

North: No. 3 Colfax 53, No. 9 Caruthers 52 — Colfax of Placer County held off Caruthers of Fresno County for the team's 22nd consecutive victory and fourth regional championship since 1983, doing so in a full house in the Ron Pucci Pavilion on a snow-covered campus.Sophomore post Juliette James had 16 points for Colfax (34-2) which will head back to Golden 1 Center, where on Feb. 24 the Falcons won their 12th Sac-Joaquin Section championship. Senior forward Maycee Heimann had 13 points, including two late free throws for a 51-47 lead for Colfax, which withstood a game-high 24 points from senior guard Morgan Triguiero, whose 3-pointer at the final buzzer was her fourth of the game.Caruthers of the Central Section finished 27-8. Colfax won CIF State D3 championships in 1983 and '84 and last reached a state final in 1998.

State championship: Los Osos (28-5) vs. Colfax (34-2), 2 p.m. Friday

Division 4

South: No. 1 Shelhevet 57, No. 2 Campbell Hall 45 — The Firehawks won for the 14th time in their last 15 game, this time with a tough win against the visiting Vikings, who finished 18-13.

North: No. 1 San Domenico 42, No. 7 Menlo School-Atherton 39 — The defending state D5 champions won their second straight NorCal crown as Maja Cykowska scored 14 points. Mattie Greenstone and Summer Jenkins combined for 14 points for the Panthers who knocked off the four-time state champions, who got 12 points by Karen Xin on four 3-pointers, according to the Marin Independent Journal. Menlo School finished 18-11.

State championship: Shalhevet (25-2) vs. San Domenico (27-7), 10 a.m. Friday

Division 5

South: No. 8 Marina 51, No. 2 San Pedro 43 — Senior point guard Tiana To had 19 points and seven steals and freshman guard Rylee Bradley added 14 points, according to the Orange County Register, as Marina posted the road upset win. The Vikings finished 6-20 in 2021-22. Noelani Raigans had 13 points for San Pedro (24-9)

North: No. 3 Bret Harte 58, No. 1 Fall River 47 — A 21-point second quarter broke open the game for visiting Bret Harte, which snapped Fall River's 20-game win streak. Hailey Valdez led three double-digit scorers for Fall River with 14.

State championship: Marina (21-15) vs. Brett Hart (25-7), 10 a.m. Saturday