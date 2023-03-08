Dordt women rise above Iowa Wesleyan 76-63 in first round of NAIA national tournament

SIOUX CENTER, IOWA (KCAU) – As the lone local team to host a pod, Dordt women’s basketball rode a consistent scoring effort to build a steady lead over Iowa Wesleyan towards the 76-63 win in the opening round of the NAIA Women’s Basketball National Tournament.

NAIA WOMEN’S OPENING ROUND SCORES

Dordt – 76 , Iowa Wesleyan – 63

Briar Cliff – 77 , Missouri Baptist – 65

Dakota State – 78, Morningside – 65

Freed-Hardeman – 74, Northwestern – 64

NAIA MEN’S OPENING ROUND SCORES

Morningside – 81 , Columbia – 77

Dordt – 101, Bethel – 92

Southwestern – 87, Northwestern – 82

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.