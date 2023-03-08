Open in App
Sioux Center, IA
See more from this location?
KCAU 9 News

Dordt women rise above Iowa Wesleyan 76-63 in first round of NAIA national tournament

By Noah Sacco,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11v1I1_0lBO5Lcs00

SIOUX CENTER, IOWA (KCAU) – As the lone local team to host a pod, Dordt women’s basketball rode a consistent scoring effort to build a steady lead over Iowa Wesleyan towards the 76-63 win in the opening round of the NAIA Women’s Basketball National Tournament.

NAIA WOMEN’S OPENING ROUND SCORES

Dordt – 76 , Iowa Wesleyan – 63

Briar Cliff – 77 , Missouri Baptist – 65

Dakota State – 78, Morningside – 65

Freed-Hardeman – 74, Northwestern – 64

NAIA MEN’S OPENING ROUND SCORES

Morningside – 81 , Columbia – 77

Dordt – 101, Bethel – 92

Southwestern – 87, Northwestern – 82

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Iowa State newsLocal Iowa State
Central Lyon claims program’s first ever State title with 72-59 win over Western Christian in 2A State Championship
Rock Rapids, IA8 hours ago
Dordt and Briar Cliff women’s basketball returns to NAIA Final Site; Morningside men advance to Kansas City
Sioux City, IA2 days ago
WATCH: Central Lyon shows great sportsmanship moments after clinching spot for state final
Rock Rapids, IA11 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Central Lyon and Western Christian secure wins setting all-Siouxland 2A championship; Bishop Heelan ends season in 3A State semifinals
Rock Rapids, IA1 day ago
Wynot and Cedar Catholic boys advance to D-2 and C-2 State semifinals; Norfolk Catholic ends season in C-2 State quarterfinals
Lincoln, NE1 day ago
Dakota Valley shatters all-time Class A win streak record with 50th consecutive victory
North Sioux City, SD2 days ago
Champions Chat: Sioux Center Girls Basketball
Sioux Center, IA2 days ago
South Dakota 8th grade girls try bowling with excavators
Sioux Falls, SD10 hours ago
Van Voorst preps liftoff as RVSD head
Rock Valley, IA17 hours ago
South Dakota duck has chance for national stage
Sioux Falls, SD1 day ago
KLEM News for Thursday, March 9
Kingsley, IA1 day ago
Siouxland churches continue to deal with shortage of priests
Sioux City, IA1 day ago
Sioux City officials continue to prepare for 2023 RAGBRAI
Sioux City, IA2 hours ago
‘Have a Nice Ride’: Storm Lake announces 2023 RAGBRAI theme
Storm Lake, IA14 hours ago
Stray of the Day: Meet Viking
Sioux City, IA12 hours ago
Stray of the Day: Meet Atlas
Sioux City, IA1 day ago
Highway 71 closure planned near Okoboji, Iowa DOT says
Okoboji, IA1 day ago
Blood in short supply in Siouxland and across the nation
Sioux City, IA1 day ago
Gallery in the Sky to light up skywalks next month
Sioux City, IA6 hours ago
West Third Street closure to begin on March 13
Sioux City, IA1 day ago
Storm Lake PD warns community of ongoing scam
Storm Lake, IA15 hours ago
Chatsworth Man Taken To Sioux City Hospital After Head-On Crash West Of Hawarden
Hawarden, IA1 day ago
Iowa DOT plans $12.1 million expansion for Cherokee bridges
Cherokee, IA2 days ago
3 years after COVID, All Iowa Auto Show still making up ground
Storm Lake, IA14 hours ago
Care facility shuts down without 60 days’ notice to residents and the state
Rock Rapids, IA11 hours ago
West Sioux School District bond vote fails
Ireton, IA1 day ago
Sioux City City Council votes on added bike lane to Gordon Drive Viaduct project
Sioux City, IA6 hours ago
Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA received donation for childcare expansion
South Sioux City, NE2 days ago
Siouxland car dealerships hope to return to pre-pandemic levels
Sioux City, IA3 days ago
Spirit Lake man jailed for stop by Sheldon
Sheldon, IA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy