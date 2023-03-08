Dordt women rise above Iowa Wesleyan 76-63 in first round of NAIA national tournament

SIOUX CENTER, IOWA (KCAU) – As the lone local team to host a pod, Dordt women’s basketball rode a consistent scoring effort to build a steady lead over Iowa Wesleyan towards the 76-63 win in the opening round of the NAIA Women’s Basketball National Tournament.
NAIA WOMEN’S OPENING ROUND SCORES
Dordt – 76 , Iowa Wesleyan – 63
Briar Cliff – 77 , Missouri Baptist – 65
Dakota State – 78, Morningside – 65
Freed-Hardeman – 74, Northwestern – 64
NAIA MEN’S OPENING ROUND SCORES
Morningside – 81 , Columbia – 77
Dordt – 101, Bethel – 92
Southwestern – 87, Northwestern – 82
