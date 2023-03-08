Open in App
Abilene, TX
The Abilene Reporter-News

H.S. soccer: Abilene High edges Lubbock Coronado girls for outright district title

By Staff reports,

2 days ago

Justine Martinez scored three goals to spark Abilene High past Lubbock Coronado 3-2 in a District 4-5A girls soccer game Tuesday at the Shotwell Annex.

Laila Brown assisted on all three goals, and Hailie Chavez made nine saves as the Lady Eagles (15-1-2 overall, 10-0-1 district) clinched the outright district title.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CCxz8_0lBO5Aut00

“I am so proud of the girls getting on the front foot with a very early goal,” AHS coach Tiffany Van Hoose said. “This helped our confidence throughout the entire game and was something we had stressed during training and pre-game. We had to come out at halftime with a strong mentality to finish the game on a high note.

“We had a goal called back, but that didn’t stop the girls from getting another goal and ultimately bringing home the win. This was the seniors last home game, and you could tell the team wanted to leave with positive memories.”

AHS already had nailed down at least a share of the title – its first since 1992. The Lady Eagles also are headed to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

“I’m so proud of this group for getting a district championship,” Van Hoose said. “This is an incredible reward for their hard work, perseverance, grit, talent and love for the game. It’s been awesome getting to see what they have accomplished and will continue to accomplish this year.”

AHS wraps up district play at Lubbock-Cooper on Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZRXuP_0lBO5Aut00

Lady Bulldogs blast Lubbock High

At Lubbock, Allie Allen scored four goals, while Maci Hanson added two more as Wylie crushed Lubbock High 11-0 in a District 4-5A game.

Sarah Williams, Taylar Riley, Kaylee Richardson, Maly Wallem and Zoey Richardson each had goals for the Lady Bulldogs. Riley and Williams also had two assists each, while Lucy Fulton, Rozlyn Rumsey, Chloe Williams, Jessalyn Thomas and Richardson had one each.

Wylie (10-8-4, 7-2-1) won its third consecutive game and remained a game ahead of Lubbock Monterey for sole possession of second place.

It was Wylie’s second straight shutout and 14 th this season, including eight in league play. The Lady Bulldogs also shut out Lubbock High 5-0 in the first meeting.

“Great team win on the road,” Wylie coach Maddie Martin said. “We got to work a lot of players in to get them some varsity experience. I was happy with how well we executed moments in the attacking third. It’s fun to see our younger players stepping up and making an impact when they get the opportunity. (Goalie Avery) Anders and our backline led us to another great shutout. Overall, a great night.”

Wylie plays at Lubbock Coronado on Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VlDI5_0lBO5Aut00

Monterey tops Lady Coogs

At Lubbock, Monterey beat Cooper 3-0 in a District 4-5A game.

“The girls played physical, which helped us defend and keep them out of the goal for about 25 minutes, then the second one came seven seconds before (the) half,” Cooper coach Michelle Velez said. “The second half, we gave up an own goal on a missed clearance. Yaretzi Martinez had eight saves and really kept us in the game.”

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Lady Plainsmen (16-5-1, 7-3-1). They had lost to Abilene High 2-1 and Wylie 1-0.

The Lady Cougars (2-17, 0-10) play Lubbock High on Friday at the Shotwell Annex.

BOYS

Eagles rout Mustangs

At Lubbock, Trey Hall and Raul Luna each had two goals as Abilene High blasted Lubbock Coronado 8-0 in a District 4-5 game.

Sammy Ndabarishe, Garrison Scoggin, Austin Wood and J.C. Enrique had a goal each as the Eagles clinched the No. 2 seed heading into the playoffs.

Brayden Henry had two assists, while Tristen Hall, Michael Ruelas, Roberto Hernandez and Trey Hall had one each.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O9Jqv_0lBO5Aut00

Bulldogs blank Westerners

Caden Sauley, Alen Canales, Nobel Ngramsit and Liam Cisneros each scored in Wylie’s 4-0 victory over Lubbock High in a District 4-5A game at Sandifer Stadium.

Sawyer Thompson, Ethan Carnes, Caden Garza and Canales had an assist each.

Wylie (11-9-1, 6-4) plays Coronado at 7 p.m. Friday at Sandifer Stadium before going to Lubbock-Cooper on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs, who have clinched a playoff berth, are a half-game back of third-place Lubbock-Cooper.

Monterey quiets Coogs

Lubbock Monterey beat Abilene Cooper 3-0 in a District 4-5A game at the Shotwell Annex.

Monterey (17-0-4, 9-0-2) has clinched the No. 1.

Cooper (5-11-1, 2-8) plays at Lubbock High on Friday before wrapping up the season at home against Coronado on Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: H.S. soccer: Abilene High edges Lubbock Coronado girls for outright district title

Comments / 0

