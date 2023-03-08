Open in App
Dalton, OH
The Daily Record

Dalton comes up clutch again, moves on to face Richmond Heights in regional final

By Alex Tichenor, The Daily Record,

2 days ago
CANTON — It’s no secret who makes Dalton’s offense go.

The two-headed monster of Braylon Wenger and Jack Steiner has been perhaps the best duo in the area all season. They complement each other and pick each other up if one is having an off night.

But for a team to make a deep tournament run, it takes more than two.

Enter Brady Hignight, who is playing his best basketball of the season at the exact right time.

Led by Hignight, Steiner and Wenger, Dalton made the right plays down the stretch yet again to beat Colonel Crawford 51-46 in the Div. IV regional semifinals, extending one of its best tournament runs in program history.

Dalton returns to Canton Memorial Field House Friday to face defending state champion and 2023 state title favorite Richmond Heights, who rolled to a 93-52 win over Cornerstone Christian — including a 38-point third quarter — in the other semifinal.

Steiner and Wenger were instrumental to Dalton’s hot start Tuesday, with Steiner getting going early and Wenger slamming home a fast break dunk as the 'Dawgs got out to a 15-4 first-quarter lead. That early advantage allowed Dalton to play with a lead almost the entirety of the night.

Crawford grabbed the lead twice — a 34-32 lead with 2:14 left in the third on a Braxton Baker baseline jumper and a 44-43 advantage with 4:16 to go on a Derek Horsley 3 — but neither one lasted long. Once again during this tournament, Dalton had an answer for everything its opponent threw at it down the stretch.

The Eagles didn't make a field goal after Horsley's 3 as Dalton finished on an 8-2 run. Meanwhile, Dalton scored on its first six possessions of the fourth quarter.

"We seem to get stronger as the game goes on," Dalton coach Justin Greenfelder said. "It's a credit to the kids' conditioning, how hard they work in practice. We've had a lot of tight games like this that have come down to the wire, so our kids don't get rattled."

In four tournament games, Dalton has outscored its opponent in every fourth quarter, combining for a 73-33 advantage in the wins.

Hignight continued his stellar play after dropping a career-high 20 points in a district final win over Warren JFK, scoring nine of his 13 points in the second half against Crawford while making shots from all over the floor.

"He's been getting opportunities and he's stepping up big," Steiner said. "He'll be a great player and he's showing that right now."

Of course, the engine of Steiner (12 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists) and Wenger (14 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks) was revving strong as well. Steiner's shot making and creating in the fourth quarter helped Dalton pull out the win in an otherwise evenly contested game.

"I'm going to give a lot of credit to Jack Steiner," Greenfelder said. "He made good decisions out of our transition offense every time. We ran that offense all day. In transition, they were switching that screen most of the day and Jack started to read what was open."

And Wenger, even on a relatively quiet offensive night, made impact plays in other areas that were as important as any basket he scored, playing solid defense on Crawford star Braxton Baker (16 points), taking charges and setting up teammates for open looks.

"He really is a guy who wants to win more than anything else," Greenfelder said of Wenger. "He's willing to give up his personal numbers for a victory."

The Lehman brothers — Quentin and Grayson — scored six points apiece as the 'Dawgs attacked the paint all night. Crawford big man Jacob Maddy finished with 16 points as well.

The 'Dawgs head into Friday looking for their first regional title since 1996, and have a monumental task in front of them.

Richmond Heights is undefeated and might be the best team in the state regardless of division. Sophomore guards Dorian Jones and De'Erick Barber started for last year's title team and will almost surely play Division I college basketball, with Jones already garnering a top-40 national ranking in the class of 2025 from 247Sports. Add in guys like Demarris Winters Jr., Hosea Steele and Jeremy Wilson, and Richmond Heights has a team full of a matchup problems for almost any team in the state.

But that won't prevent Dalton from entering Friday's game with one goal in mind — upsetting the Spartans and punching that state ticket that very few teams from Wayne County have ever punched.

"It's a once in a lifetime opportunity," Wenger said. "We have to have a good two days of practice coming up so we can go to the state tourney."

