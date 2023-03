nextbigfuture.com

Metacade Token Sale Advances to Stage 6 with $9.3m Sold and Only 2 Stages Left By chainwire, 3 days ago

By chainwire, 3 days ago

London, United Kingdom, 8th March, 2023, Chainwire. GameFi arcade project Metacade has continued to see a phenomenal response to its MCADE token presale, with 5 ...