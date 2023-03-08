Oregon (OSAA) 5A girls basketball state tournament: Tuesday's stars, highlights, statistical leaders

The OSAA 5A girls basketball state tournament tipped off Tuesday in Corvallis. Here's a summary of everything that happened.

Photo by Leon Neuschwander

—

CLASS 5A GIRLS

At Gill Coliseum (Corvallis)

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

No. 1 Springfield 45, No. 8 Mountain View 26

Danaeja Romero-Ah Sam scored a game-high 15 points, Juju Henderson notched 10, and the Millers cruised past the Cougars into the semifinals.

J’Bionna Robinson had seven points and Darissa Romero-Ah Sam added six for Springfield (22-5).

Ruby Haarberg (seven points, seven rebounds) and Avery Andrews (six and 15) carried the load for Mountain View (18-7).

No. 5 Crater 81, No. 4 Putnam 60

Sage Winslow (25 points, 12 rebounds), Addison Dippel (17), Abigail Winslow (16) and Lydia Traore (11) scored in double figures, leading the Comets to a wire-to-wire victory over the Kingsmen.

Forward Alexa Gugliotta chipped in six points with 11 rebounds in support of Crater (20-6).

Emma McDonald had 16 points, Rylee Lemen tallied 13, Kayla Kasubuchi dropped in 11 and Riley Greenleaf scored 10 to go with a team-high seven rebounds to pace Putnam (20-4).

No. 6 Crescent Valley 44, No. 3 South Albany 38

The Raiders used a 13-0 advantage from the free throw line and a 29-21 second half to down the RedHawks and advance to the semifinals.

Gabby Bland scored 11 points, Nicole Huang had nine, and Haley Bland tossed in eight for Crescent Valley (21-6).

Karsen Angel notched 11 points, and Ryleigh Parker and Taylor Donaldson added eight apiece to lead South Albany (22-5), which did not attempt a free throw.

No. 7 La Salle Prep 38, No. 2 Silverton 36

Guard Emma Buchanan (six points) made a driving layup with eight seconds remaining and the Falcons edged the pesky Foxes to advance.

Clara Hudson scored 12 points and Ella Wedin had 11, but it was Buchanan’s lone field goal in 32 minutes that proved the difference for La Salle Prep (21-5).

Justina Semerikov tallied 12 points, and Kyleigh Brown and Lily Hayashida pitched in seven each to lead Silverton (20-6). The Foxes made 6 of 26 (23.1%) three-point attempts.

—

DAY 1 STATISTICAL LEADERS

Points (12 or more)

Sage Winslow, Crater, 25

Addison Dippel, Crater, 17

Emma McDonald, Putnam, 16

Abigail Winslow, Crater, 16

Danaeja Romero-Ah Sam, Springfield, 15

Rylee Lemen, Putnam, 13

Clara Hudson, La Salle Prep, 12

Justina Semerikov, Silverton, 12

Rebounds (6 or more)

Avery Andrews, Mountain View, 15

Sage Winslow, Crater, 12

Molly Campbell, Crescent Valley, 11

Kaylee Cordle, South Albany, 8

Kyleigh Brown, Silverton, 8

Alexa Gugliotta, Crater, 11

Nicole Huang, Crescent Valley, 8

Riley Greenleaf, Putnam, 7

Ruby Haarberg, Mountain View, 7

Clara Hudson, La Salle Prep, 7

Alexi Morgan, Springfield, 7

Ava Bergeson, La Salle Prep, 6

Emma McDonald, Putnam, 6

Assists (4 or more)

Sage Winslow, Crater, 8

Kayla Kasubuchi, Putnam, 6

Haley Bland, Crescent Valley, 5

Brynne Bailey, Putnam, 4

Grace Hayashida, Silverton, 4

J’Bionna Robinson, Springfield, 4

Alexi Morgan, Springfield, 4

Steals (3 or more)

Chloe Weaver, Putnam, 7

Sage Winslow, Crater, 7

Kayla Kasubuchi, Putnam, 5

Abigail Winslow, Crater, 5

J’Bionna Robinson, Springfield, 4

Kasey Booster, Mountain View, 3

Kyleigh Brown, Silverton, 3

Taylor Donaldson, South Albany, 3

Nicole Huang, Crescent Valley, 3

Danaeja Romero-Ah Sam, Springfield, 3

Blocked shots (2 or more)

Lydia Traore, Crater, 5

Juju Henderson, Springfield, 4

Akina French, Putnam, 3

Danaeja Romero-Ah Sam, Springfield, 3

Ella Wedin, La Salle Prep, 2

—