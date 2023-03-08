Study suggests infrastructure may not be able to handle influx of electrical vehicles

Can the infrastructure handle an influx of electrical vehicles? 02:44

With many Americans looking to make the change from gas-powered vehicles, experts are studying whether the current infrastructure would be able to maintain an influx of electrical vehicles. A new study says the already challenged system wouldn't be able to adapt.

The study , conducted by iSeeCars.com, suggests that the current trend could place an unprecedented amount of stress, not only on the system, but on electrical vehicle owners who are already experiencing difficulties in finding a reliable place to charge.

A Rivian Waypoint level 2 electric vehicle (EV) charger in Yosemite National Park, California, US, on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. By 2032, the US Travel & Tourism sector is expected to make up 9.2% of the entire US economy based on an average annual growth rate of 3.9% nearly double the anticipated 2% growth rate of the US economy overall, reports the World Travel & Tourism Council. Photographer: Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg

"It's efficient, but it's become a hassle now more and more drivers are driving the electric cars," said Celestine Hong, whose family has two electrical vehicles. "You can't find a place to charge."

The study shows that the national average for EV chargers is one for every 2,280 U.S. residents. On top of that, Level 3 chargers, which perform much more quickly "allowing them to restore 80 percent of an EV's battery level in less than 30 minutes," are just one for every 11,062 residents.

Karl Brauer, an executive analyst with iSeeCars.com, says that while they're hoping to see the market of electrical vehicle owners jump from the current 5-to-6 percent jump to 30 or 40 percent by 2030, explosive growth of that measure would place far too much strain on the standing infrastructure.

"There's 150,000 chargers in the country, which is about how many gas stations there are. There's far less electric vehicles. So we should be beautiful, right?" Brauer said. "But, most of those are level two, and you can't use a level two charger in any sort of a realistic basis -- you get like 10-20 miles in an hour of charging range."

On top of that, the study shows that there are only 27,000 level three chargers located throughout the entirety of the United States of America, with 40% of those for non-Tesla vehicles.

"If you don't have a Tesla, there are only 11,000 level three chargers in the whole country," Brauer said.

California ranks second when it comes to chargers per resident and best for residents per level three charger, the study shows. Additionally, when it comes to cities Los Angeles ranks third in terms of EV-friendly areas and chargers per resident, as well as fourth for level three chargers.

Vermont is ranked as the most EV-friendly state, with 700 residents per charger, while Mississippi is the worst-ranked state at one charger per 9,200 people.