Santa Rosa Schools superintendent says community feedback is her ‘call to action’

Santa Rosa City Schools Superintendent Anna Trunnell said pleas for a safer school environment from students and parents during Tuesday’s communitywide forum will serve as her “call to action” as the district moves forward following the fatal stabbing of a Montgomery High School student.

Trunnell said her office will examine how it communicates with the school community about emergencies and what additional resources, from more staff to programs, are needed on district campuses.

And, she emphasized Tuesday’s listening session was just the start of the conversation.

The meeting came nearly a week after 16-year-old Jayden Pienta died March 1 after an altercation with another student inside a classroom at Montgomery. That student, identified in open juvenile court proceedings and records as Daniel Jesus Pulido, 15, was charged Monday with voluntary manslaughter and weapons offenses.

An estimated 800 people flooded the Friedman Event Center, just down the road from Montgomery, to air grievances and discuss solutions.

For more than two hours, speakers called on school officials to do more to safeguard campuses from violence. Many of the speakers insisted on transparency during emergencies and more mental health support on campus.

Trunnell expressed grief and distress over the events of the past week at the start of the meeting.

“It doesn’t seem like there’s enough words to express how I feel and my deep hurt for our community,” she told the crowd. “Please know that I love my community. I love our students, staff and family.”

Many speakers blamed Trunnell and elected school board trustees for creating a campus culture in which violent incidents are allowed to escalate and some pointed to a 2020 board decision to pull police officers from schools as a misstep.

Santa Rosa City Schools Board President Stephanie Manieri said she and her fellow elected trustees are listening.

“We acknowledge that we can and need to do better,” she said.

Other board members didn’t address the crowd, instead they wrote down comments during the meeting, their notes lined the wall at the Friedman Center.

Trunnell, in an interview after the meeting, said she had been meeting with community groups and school officials prior to the fatal March 1 fight to discuss what additional resources or programs were needed on campus to address student safety and other concerns.

The district has increased the number of counselors and restorative justice specialists on campus over the past two years but more resources are needed, she said.

The events preceding the forum have ignited a sense of urgency.

Trunnell plans to visit all school campuses to gauge needs and continue gathering feedback, she said.

She also plans to host additional roundtable discussions with the school community to help narrow down ideas from students, parents and staff. That will help identify gaps in school safety and craft changes to policy and school programs.

Some of those changes could include updates to how the district communicates with the school community about emergencies.

“I heard communication as a theme multiple times tonight,” she said. “I think that we as a system can look at our response processes and look at how we tailor our communications to be more expedited and clearer and making sure that everyone understands what’s going on with the information that we have so that we can hopefully alleviate some fear and help our community understand that we are trying everything we can to have safe school environments,” she said.

She also wants to look at vacant positions in the district and ways the district can better recruit for those jobs, as well as support current staff.

Some changes, such as how the district communicates about on-campus incidents, can happen at the administrative level while others will be discussed as part of the district’s annual budget process, Trunnell said.

Sonoma County Office of Education Superintendent Amie Carter, who attended the listening session, said while it’s up to the school districts to create individual safety plans, her office can help facilitate conversations and provide best practices.

The office recently hired a full-time employee who could start as early as next week and whose role will focus on campus safety. The office is also working on creating a dedicated team that can mobilize during emergencies to assist schools.

“This is our top priority as an organization right now,” Carter said.

She added that she was disheartened to hear so many students say they were unaware of the different mental health resources available to them. She agreed that the schools need to do a better job of informing students.

Trunnell, in her closing remarks, said she wants the parents, students, teachers and staff to know they’re being heard.

“I feel your words. They mean so much to me,” Trunnell said. “We take every word that we’ve heard here seriously.”

