Murray Ledger & Times

No, the recent tax cut Beshear approved won’t lower your taxes right away. Here’s why By Aaron Mudd, Lexington Herald-Leader, 3 days ago

By Aaron Mudd, Lexington Herald-Leader, 3 days ago

(TNS) When Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear broke ranks with his party and signed a GOP-backed bill to cut the the state’s income tax, he hoped ...