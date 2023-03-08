Open in App
Arkansas State
See more from this location?
magnoliareporter.com

Arkansas Advocate : Arkansas lawmakers send sweeping education bill to governor’s desk

By Antoinette Grajeda, Arkansas Advocate,

3 days ago
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will sign her signature education package into law Wednesday, two weeks after the bill was filed. The Arkansas Senate gave final...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Arkansas State newsLocal Arkansas State
Taylor on target in Arkansas high school state archery championship -- Michael Higgins top male shooter
Bergman, AR1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy