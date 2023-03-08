How much rain is expected during this week’s big storm in the central San Joaquin Valley?

The entire central San Joaquin Valley will be under a flood watch due to the upcoming storm that’s expected to arrive Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Hanford.

The atmospheric river storm is forecast to strongly hit the eastern side of Fresno County, with as much as 8 inches expected to pour down on the foothills and close to 6 feet of snow in elevations higher than 9,000 feet.

Here’s a breakdown of the amount of rain expected in the region through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service:

Chowchilla — 2.5 inches

Clovis — 3.5 inches

Dos Palos — 1.4 inches

Firebaugh — 1.3 inches

Fresno — 3.31 inches

Hanford — 2.09

Kingsburg — 3 inches

Madera — 2.6 inches

Mendota — 1.25 inches

Oakhurst — 6.23 inches





Orange Cove — 3.75 inches

Shaver Lake — 7.8 inches

Tulare — 2.3 inches

Visalia — 2.64 inches

“It isn’t expected to snow in the lower-elevation areas as it had during past storms recently,” NWS meteorologist Jim Bagnall said. “So places like Shaver Lake, Bass Lake, it’s not going to snow this time.

“But they’re going to get more rainfall, especially the Fresno County foothill areas. That rain is going to melt snow, and it all adds to the runoff and flooding concerns.”

Snow fall predictions

Huntington Lake, which is at an elevation of 6,955 feet, could receive as much as 18 inches of snow.

The higher elevations of the mountains that reach 9,000 to 10,000 feet, meanwhile, are expected to receive about 57 inches of snow and maybe more, Bagnall said.

Flooding concerns in western Fresno County

Bagnall warned that though the western side of Fresno County isn’t expected to receive as much rain as the eastern side, that side of the county could be more vulnerable to flooding.

“There are rivers and creeks and streams on the western side of Fresno County that could cause flooding,” Bagnall said. “Really, there are concerns of flooding pretty much throughout Fresno County, and throughout the Central Valley area.

“The entire Valley is under a flood watch.”