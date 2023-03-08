Open in App
Hesperia, CA
KTLA

Illegal street race turns into police pursuit, ends with crash in San Bernardino County

By Josh DuBose,

2 days ago

A 19-year-old man was arrested over the weekend after an illegal street racing incident in Victorville turned into a high-speed police pursuit that ended with a crash in Hesperia, authorities announced on Tuesday.

The incident occurred just before 12 a.m. Mar. 3, when deputies with the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department saw two drivers, both in Dodge Challengers, engaging in a street race at speeds of more than 100 miles per hour on 11 th Avenue, near Bear Valley Road in Victorville.

Deputies attempted a traffic stop on one of the vehicles, a 2017 Dodge Challenger occupied by a driver and two passengers.

The driver of that vehicle, now identified as Apple Valley resident David Lemus, failed to yield and sped off at a high rate of speed southbound on 11 th Avenue with deputies in pursuit.

The pursuit ended when Lemus lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a street sign and a telephone pole near 11th Avenue and Eucalyptus Street in Hesperia, an SBSD news release stated .

The suspect’s vehicle sustained extensive damage, though fortunately none of the occupants were injured, officials said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l2TID_0lBNm02P00
2017 Dodge Challenger involved in an illegal street race that led to a police pursuit and ended with a crash in Hesperia Mar. 3, 2023 (SBSD).

The 19-year-old, who has since posted bail and is no longer in custody, was arrested. He faces charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, participating in an illegal speed contest and evading a peace officer with a disregard for safety. His vehicle was towed and impounded for 30 days.

Authorities did not identify the two passengers, nor did they say if they would face any charges. There was also no mention of what happened to the driver in the other Dodge Challenger.

Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website .

