Panthers fans implore Nikki Bozeman to recruit Lamar Jackson

By Anthony Rizzuti,

3 days ago
Quite a few Carolina Panthers fans want Lamar Jackson on their team, and they know exactly who’s got the connections.

Shortly after the Baltimore Ravens officially slapped the superstar quarterback with their non-exclusive franchise tag on Tuesday afternoon, Nikki Bozeman—wife of Panthers free-agent center Bradley Bozeman—tweeted this:

Before coming over to Carolina on a one-year deal last offseason, Bozeman spent four seasons with Jackson in Baltimore. After his rookie campaign—one in which he was used relatively sparingly—the former sixth-round pick worked his way onto the Ravens’ offensive front as their starting left guard in 2019 and 2020, and then as their starting center in 2021.

Jackson and Bozeman would, of course, develop quite the friendship during their time as teammates. Heck, to Bozeman’s baby boy Brody, he’s Uncle Lamar!

Unfortunately, it seems as though the Panthers may not end up even pursuing the 2019 Most Valuable Player. Being that he has been saddled with that non-exclusive tag, Jackson is free to negotiate with any other team that holds first-round picks in the next two drafts.

But if they change course (and get the Bozemans to stay in Charlotte where they belong), they know who to call . . . even if it’s above her pay grade.

