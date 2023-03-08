Early Timbers performances: more questions than answers

Patience can be hard. Especially after five idle months. Especially in our instant-gratification society.

But patience is a challenge fans of the Portland Timbers must accept.

Two matches into the 2023 season — Portland’s 13th in Major League Soccer — there’s been a bit of good, plenty of chaos and a lot more questions than answers. Match three comes at home on Saturday, March 11, with expansion side St. Louis dropping by Providence Park.

Nothing unusual, or particularly worrisome, about the Timbers choppy play so far — especially considering the quality of players currently occupying the injury list.

Portland has one gritty home win and one road loss — to the defending champs and a very talented LAFC outfit. The play hasn’t been fluid, by any means, and the attacking challenges Evander was acquired to solve remain. What might round into one of the better midfields in MLS is very much a work in progress.

Evander and coach Giovanni Savarese said as much after the Timbers woke up an hour into the match in Los Angeles on March 4 and put a bit of a scare into the defending champions:

“I’m getting adapted. Slowly getting there, getting the connections with the players, with the team. I’m still (getting to know) some of the players, learning how they play, how the team plays as well,” Evander said. “Of course I’m happy to score and to help the team. … I hope it’s the first goal of many, (that) I can give much, much more goals and much, much, more assists for the team during the season. It’s just the second game. We’re still getting the connections, we’re still fixing some spots on the field. But I think for the next game would be much, much better.”

In the second half at LAFC, Savarese moved Evander forward in the formation and the young Brazilian finally found some space to work with on the left of the formation. His goal came on a transition play and was well taken, but building on-field understanding with the likes of Eryk Williamson and whoever shares the attacking part of the field with Evander will be a priority over the first few months of the season.

For significant stretches of their first two games, the Timbers seemed to be going fast when they needed to slow down and have the ball for a while, and to be hesitating when a quick play might have unlocked an opportunity or relieved pressure. Again, those types of issues are solved with time together in training and in competition.

One example from the match in Los Angeles came when Evander was on the ball near the top corner of the 18-yard box and moved to dribble toward the center of the field. Cristhian Paredes moved toward the same spot and essentially tackled the ball from his new teammate.

“He’s still adapting to the speed of the the MLS,” Savarese said about Evander. “I think the more that he’s going to play games, the better he’s going to get. We see the quality that he has to score a good goal. And it’s important for us to see him scoring. And I felt that it’s second half he had a very good half. But now he has to continue to adapt to the league, and this is a league that is very up and down, very fast, and he is adapting pretty quickly.”

While all eyes are understandably on Evander, what should excite Timbers fans is the play of their new right back. Juan David Mosquera is off to a flying start. The 20-year-old Colombian is also a MLS rookie, having started only Portland’s last two games of 2022. He’s clearly an upgrade at his position, and has the look of the a player who might develop into the best right back to wear the Timbers jersey. It’s not only that Mosquera has been involved in each of the three Timbers goals through two games. It’s that he plays with confidence and has the kind of speed that’s going to keep some opponents from thinking twice before sending their left back forward.

Another positive from the loss at Los Angeles was the play of left back Claudio Bravo, who has been dealing with a muscle strainstrain but played the final 34 minutes. on March 4. Bravo made his share of positional mistakes last season, but he’s the Timbers’ best “get out of jail” dribbler, a skill that would have helped in the opener against Sporting Kansas City’s press and in LA when the champions were on their front foot.

Sounds like the Timbers will have to wait a while to get their attacking pieces together. Yimmi Chara is expected to miss at least a month after suffering a first-half injury in the opener. Dairon Asprilla might be the closest to returning. No timeline for a return has been announced for Sebastian Blanco or Felipe Mora.

Jaroslaw Niezgoda has started both games at forward but has not even attempted a shot. That’s not good. But, it’s not all on Niezgoda. He hasn’t developed any chemistry with Evander and Portland didn’t exactly flood the attacking third over its first two matches.

Still, the arrival of 29-year-old Franck Boli, who the Timbers are expected to add from Hungary’s Ferencvaros, would give Savarese a needed option at the striker spot.

Feel bad for Bill Tuiloma. The former Timbers defender scored the first goal for St. Louis CITY in its home park. Of course, Tuiloma plays for Charlotte FC. His attempt to head clear a ball ended up in the back of his own team’s net on March 4, sending a sellout crowd at St. Louis’ new CITYPARK into delirium.St. Louis comes to Portland flying high. And on top of the Western Conference at 2-0 with a 3-2 win at Austin in Week 1 and a 3-1 home win over Charlotte FC. Those results should have the Timbers’ attention. The expansion club’s early success means Portland and its fans have a chance to give St. Louis supporters their first loss — and remind the 12th new club to enter MLS since the Timbers joined in 2011 that the passion displayed at Providence Park helped pave the way for MLS growth.Thorns host preseason games: Ahead of their March 26 National Women’s Soccer League opener, the Portland Thorns will host three preseason doubleheaders at Providence Park. The schedule:

Sunday, March 12 — OL Reign vs. U.S. Under-23 Women’s National Team, 2:30 p.m.; Portland vs. Racing Louisville, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, March 15 — OL Reign vs. Racing Louisville, 5 p.m.; Portland vs. U-23s, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 18 — Racing Louisville vs. U-23s, 5 p.m.; Portland vs. OL Reign, 7:30 p.m.