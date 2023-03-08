Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lakers player grades: L.A. continues to build momentum

By Robert Marvi,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RlKtn_0lBNh8Cq00

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to play short-handed without LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell, as well as backup center Mo Bamba, who is out with a sprained ankle. But they continue to find ways to prosper.

On Tuesday, they faced the Memphis Grizzlies, who played without Ja Morant, Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke.

Both teams struggled offensively early, and after falling behind by seven early in the second quarter, L.A. fought back to make it a one-point game at halftime. Down the stretch, both teams went back and forth. Neither squad was able to go ahead by more than two possessions until the final moments.

That’s when the Lakers tightened up their defense, and, behind yet another dominant all-around performance from Anthony Davis, they emerged victorious, 112-103.

They have won seven of their last 10 games since the players acquired in the Russell Westbrook trade debuted. In addition, the win elevated them to the ninth spot in the Western Conference. They’re just two games out of sixth place.

Anthony Davis: A/A-plus

Davis got off to another hot start with 13 points and nine rebounds in the first quarter. After he was quiet in the second and third quarters, he came on strong in the final period with 11 more points, giving him 30 points on 11-of-17 shooting.

He was also dominant in other areas. He gobbled up 22 rebounds, blocked two shots and added three assists.

The one blemish for Davis tonight was his seven turnovers. The Grizzlies had success knocking the ball away from him, but luckily, L.A. protected the ball overall with just 13 turnovers.

But make no mistake: Davis is carrying the Lakers with James out.

Jarred Vanderbilt: B/B-plus

Vanderbilt grabbed eight rebounds in just 24 minutes, and he produced a couple of easy dunks by moving without the ball and becoming the recipient of some nice passes from teammates.

He showed his handles by grabbing two defensive rebounds in the first quarter and leading the fast break both times. Vanderbilt also made a couple of nice passes off the dribble to open teammates near the hoop.

Lakers fans were expecting an energetic rebounder and defender when the team acquired him, but they have received more than that.

Troy Brown Jr.: B/B-plus

Brown continues to be hot from 3-point range. He hit 3-of-6 shots from that distance tonight, allowing him to score 13 points, to go along with four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 33 minutes.

He had arguably the most exciting play of the game in the third quarter when he stole the ball from John Konchar, dunked on him during the ensuing fast break, got fouled and completed the 3-point play.

Dennis Schroder: B/B-plus

Schroder’s shooting efficiency has been up and down all season. On Tuesday, he was 5-of-14 from the field while missing all three of his attempts from downtown.

But those numbers aren’t exactly indicative of how valuable he has been to the Lakers of late. He has filled in ably for the injured Russell, helping to replace his ball-handling and facilitating. Schroder dished nine assists against two turnovers while adding six rebounds in 35 minutes.

Malik Beasley: D

Beasley continues to struggle, as he converted just 2-of-10 shots overall and 1-of-6 from downtown. He finished with five points, five rebounds and three assists in 22 minutes, and sooner or later, he will have to go on one of his customary hot streaks to help the Lakers get into the playoffs.

Rui Hachimura: A

This is the type of game the Lakers need from Hachimura. He went 7-of-11 and scored 17 points, to go along with six rebounds in 28 minutes. He did a good job of striking from the mid-range, which is his bread and butter.

With his help, L.A.’s bench, which has been potent lately, outscored its Memphis counterpart 42-30.

Austin Reaves: A

Reaves continues on a tear. He shot 6-of-13 and scored 17 points while distributing seven assists in 33 minutes. He has been doing a good job of picking and choosing when he attacks downhill, and good things tend to happen when he does so, as he often tends to either score, set up a teammate or draw a foul.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Lakers News: Clippers Paul George Predicts Luka "Could Probably Catch Bron" With A Huge But
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Los Angeles Lakers Center Out For Remainder Of Regular Season
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
What If The Los Angeles Lakers Signed This 3x 6th Man of The Year?
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Snubbed Duke signee ends Bronny James' prep career
Durham, NC2 days ago
Memphis Grizzlies Star Ja Morant Given New Nickname Amid Gun Scandal
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Justin Fields Instagram model girlfriend revealed
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Breaking: New York Knicks Signing Former LA Clippers Player
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Celtics were 'stupid' to reveal coach Ime Udoka's affair with staffer, says ex-fiancée Nia Long
Boston, MA28 days ago
Greg Oden drops heartbreaking admission on failed Blazers stint
Portland, OR2 days ago
“Clear-cut, not even close” - Andre Iguodala crowns Gilbert Arenas the best player from University of Arizona
Tucson, AZ2 days ago
WATCH: Ugly Draymond Green-Jordan Poole incident in Warriors’ dismaying loss vs. Thunder goes viral
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Steve Kerr Admits Mistake After Warriors Loss To Grizzlies
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Witnesses of Alleged Michael Irvin Misconduct Incident Describe Events of the Night
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Report: A trade offer has been made for Dalvin Cook
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
The Ravens should be embarrassed for putting Lamar Jackson in the position he's in now
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Lakers News: Latest Update On LeBron James Rehab From Foot Injury
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Mavericks criticized after Luka Dončić’s injury
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Ja Morant was under investigation in September after getting involved in silly high school beef
Memphis, TN17 hours ago
Andrew Wiggins' Status For Warriors-Grizzlies Game
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Ja Morant Could Be Away From The Memphis Grizzlies For Many Weeks
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Charles Barkley says Kendrick Perkins has ‘ESPN disease’
Denver, CO2 days ago
LeBron James reacts to Anthony Davis going beast mode in Lakers-Grizzlies
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Curry leads Golden State against Memphis after 40-point performance
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Justin Fields reacts to Bears trading for DJ Moore
Chicago, IL4 hours ago
Boston Celtics Player Could Be Out For Next 6 Games
Boston, MA1 day ago
Lakers News: Can Los Angeles Beat The Odds And Win At Home Against Raptors?
Los Angeles, CA12 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy