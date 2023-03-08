Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
Entertainment Tonight

Priscilla Presley Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Daughter Lisa Marie's Death

By Zach Seemayer‍,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rxa57_0lBNe7VA00

Priscilla Presley Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Daughter Lisa Marie's Death

Priscilla Presley made her first public appearance in nearly two months on Tuesday when she came out to show her support for the animated Netflix series, Agent Elvis .

Priscilla walked the red carpet at the show's premiere, held at theNetflix Tudum Theater in Los Angeles, and posed for photos in front of posters for the series -- which she co-created and lent her voice to.

The public appearance was her first since the death of her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley , on Jan. 12 -- which came just two days after Priscilla and Lisa Marie both attended the80th annual Golden Globe Awards .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JZmkS_0lBNe7VA00
Charley Gallay/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mT4e6_0lBNe7VA00
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

The show, Agent Elvis , stars the vocal talent of Matthew McConaughey as the King of Rock and Roll, after he is recruited by a secret government agency to battle the forces of darkness converging on America.

The comedy series also starsKaitlin Olson, Don Cheadle, Johnny Knoxville, Tom Kenny, Jason Mantzoukas and Niecy Nash-Betts. Meanwhile, Priscilla voices a fictionalized version of herself .

After the premiere, Priscilla joinedfellow co-creator John Eddie and showrunner Mike Arnold for a Q&A, and explained that she wanted to do the show as a way of "introducing Elvis to the youth today, wondering why he was so famous and to see him as a hero," per The Hollywood Reporter .

Priscilla's latest venture comes amid the battle over her late daughter, Lisa Marie 's, estate.Following her death , her Lisa Marie's rep confirmed to ET that Graceland would go to her three daughters: 33-year-old Riley Keough , and 14-year-old twins, Harper and Finley.

It later came to light that Riley and herbrother, Benjamin (who died in 2020), werenamedco-trustees of Lisa Marie's trust in 2016. However, Priscilla iscontesting "the authenticity and validity" of Riley's appointment, claiming that "there are many issues surrounding" it.

Later, a source told ET that Riley and her grandmother "aren't communicating at this time," adding thatwhile "they are both gearing up for court, Riley would prefer to settle this dispute privately."

"She is heartbroken that this has turned into a public matter and knows her mother would never want this. Riley is very stressed at the moment and has been trying to keep a positive attitude and outlook ahead of her new series coming out," the source said. " Her daughter and husband have been keeping her in good spirits."

Agent Elvis will premiere March 17 on Netflix.

RELATED CONTENT:

Lisa Marie Presley’s Death: Priscilla Reflects on ‘Painstaking Journey’ Amid Grief

Watch Priscilla Presley Voice Herself in Trailer for 'Agent Elvis'

Riley Keough Skips 'Daisy Jones & the Six' Event Amid Trust Dispute

Priscilla Presley Denies She Gave Elvis Presley Items to Bam Margera

Priscilla Presley Was 'Cynical' About Austin Butler Playing Elvis

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Lisa Marie Presley Cause of Death: What We Know
Calabasas, CA29 days ago
Robert Blake Dies at 89 — What Was His Net Worth?
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Peek Inside Elvis & Priscilla Presley's Jaw-Dropping Former Beverly Hills Home
Beverly Hills, CA18 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Priscilla Presley Spotted With Fresh Blowout While Leaving Salon As Will Drama With Granddaughter Riley Keough Rages On
Beverly Hills, CA21 days ago
See the first photos of Bruce Willis since dementia diagnosis
Santa Monica, CA7 days ago
Riley Keough Looks So Much Like Mom Lisa Marie Presley In New Pic Amid Estate Drama with Grandma Priscilla
New York City, NY9 days ago
How a Bizarre Crime Led to Elvis's Burial at Graceland, Rather Than His Original Resting Place
Memphis, TN15 days ago
Look Inside Elvis Presley's Abandoned Private Jet That Just Sold For a Bundle
Roswell, NM28 days ago
Lisa Marie Presley Caused Michael Jackson's Painkiller Addiction?
Calabasas, CA14 days ago
Wendy Williams Says She Weighs 138 Pounds After Struggle With Health Issues
New York City, NY16 days ago
Bruce Willis, 67, Appears Confused During Paparazzi Encounter In First Outing Since Dementia Diagnosis
Santa Monica, CA8 days ago
Meghan Markle Sports $12,500 Outfit While Out and About in West Hollywood
West Hollywood, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy