Priscilla Presley Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Daughter Lisa Marie's Death

Priscilla Presley made her first public appearance in nearly two months on Tuesday when she came out to show her support for the animated Netflix series, Agent Elvis .

Priscilla walked the red carpet at the show's premiere, held at theNetflix Tudum Theater in Los Angeles, and posed for photos in front of posters for the series -- which she co-created and lent her voice to.

The public appearance was her first since the death of her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley , on Jan. 12 -- which came just two days after Priscilla and Lisa Marie both attended the80th annual Golden Globe Awards .

Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

The show, Agent Elvis , stars the vocal talent of Matthew McConaughey as the King of Rock and Roll, after he is recruited by a secret government agency to battle the forces of darkness converging on America.

The comedy series also starsKaitlin Olson, Don Cheadle, Johnny Knoxville, Tom Kenny, Jason Mantzoukas and Niecy Nash-Betts. Meanwhile, Priscilla voices a fictionalized version of herself .

After the premiere, Priscilla joinedfellow co-creator John Eddie and showrunner Mike Arnold for a Q&A, and explained that she wanted to do the show as a way of "introducing Elvis to the youth today, wondering why he was so famous and to see him as a hero," per The Hollywood Reporter .

Priscilla's latest venture comes amid the battle over her late daughter, Lisa Marie 's, estate.Following her death , her Lisa Marie's rep confirmed to ET that Graceland would go to her three daughters: 33-year-old Riley Keough , and 14-year-old twins, Harper and Finley.

It later came to light that Riley and herbrother, Benjamin (who died in 2020), werenamedco-trustees of Lisa Marie's trust in 2016. However, Priscilla iscontesting "the authenticity and validity" of Riley's appointment, claiming that "there are many issues surrounding" it.

Later, a source told ET that Riley and her grandmother "aren't communicating at this time," adding thatwhile "they are both gearing up for court, Riley would prefer to settle this dispute privately."

"She is heartbroken that this has turned into a public matter and knows her mother would never want this. Riley is very stressed at the moment and has been trying to keep a positive attitude and outlook ahead of her new series coming out," the source said. " Her daughter and husband have been keeping her in good spirits."

Agent Elvis will premiere March 17 on Netflix.

