Anthony Edwards Believes Joel Embiid Is The MVP This Season

By Lee Tran,
3 days ago
Anthony Edwards suggests Joel Embiid is the MVP.
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is one of the best big men in the league, and there's no doubt that many believe that he is an MVP-caliber player. Embiid has an extremely versatile scoring skillset, while also being a solid rim protector on the defensive end.
Recently, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards suggested that Joel Embiid should be the MVP of the league. This came after the center led the Philadephia 76ers to a win over the Timberwolves.
Currently, Joel Embiid is averaging 33.3 PPG, 10.1 RPG, and 4.1 APG for the Philadelphia 76ers. There is no doubt that he is having a monster season, but it seems unlikely that he'll win the award this year.
The Philadelphia 76ers Could Lose Joel Embiid This Summer
"They have not been to the conference finals in 22 years," Lowe said. "They dodged the thorny sides of the bracket in each of the last two seasons, and still crumbled in the second round. Harden can enter free agency this summer. The Sixers for now would not have cap space to replace him...How might Embiid react to another early loss and the subsequent departure of Harden?”
It is easy to see Joel Embiid potentially asking out if James Harden leaves. That will leave him with no true co-star unless, of course, young guard Tyrese Maxey ends up taking a leap and becoming a star-level player. Unless that happens though, things seem dire for the 76ers if Harden departs.
Hopefully, though, we see the Philadelphia 76ers figure things out this season. They are definitely a contending team this year and could be a dark horse threat to come out of the Eastern Conference in the playoffs.
