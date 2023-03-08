Anthony Edwards Believes Joel Embiid Is The MVP This Season

Anthony Edwards suggests Joel Embiid is the MVP.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is one of the best big men in the league, and there's no doubt that many believe that he is an MVP-caliber player. Embiid has an extremely versatile scoring skillset, while also being a solid rim protector on the defensive end.

Recently, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards suggested that Joel Embiid should be the MVP of the league. This came after the center led the Philadephia 76ers to a win over the Timberwolves.

There is no question that Joel Embiid deserved the MVP last season, and he is putting up stellar numbers this year as well. However as of now, many consider Nikola Jokic to be the frontrunner for the MVP award .

Currently, Joel Embiid is averaging 33.3 PPG, 10.1 RPG, and 4.1 APG for the Philadelphia 76ers. There is no doubt that he is having a monster season, but it seems unlikely that he'll win the award this year.

The Philadelphia 76ers Could Lose Joel Embiid This Summer

Though Joel Embiid has long been loyal to the Philadelphia 76ers, there is a chance that he could end up leaving the Philadelphia 76ers. Analyst Zach Lowe suggested that the center could feel a certain way if James Harden leaves the franchise . Though the Philadelphia 76ers are in a solid position right now, James Harden has been linked to the Houston Rockets ahead of this season's free agency.

"They have not been to the conference finals in 22 years," Lowe said. "They dodged the thorny sides of the bracket in each of the last two seasons, and still crumbled in the second round. Harden can enter free agency this summer. The Sixers for now would not have cap space to replace him...How might Embiid react to another early loss and the subsequent departure of Harden?”

It is easy to see Joel Embiid potentially asking out if James Harden leaves. That will leave him with no true co-star unless, of course, young guard Tyrese Maxey ends up taking a leap and becoming a star-level player. Unless that happens though, things seem dire for the 76ers if Harden departs.

Hopefully, though, we see the Philadelphia 76ers figure things out this season. They are definitely a contending team this year and could be a dark horse threat to come out of the Eastern Conference in the playoffs.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.



Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.