Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
See more from this location?
FadeawayWorld.net

Anthony Edwards Believes Joel Embiid Is The MVP This Season

By Lee Tran,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VC7Io_0lBNdQuH00

Anthony Edwards suggests Joel Embiid is the MVP.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is one of the best big men in the league, and there's no doubt that many believe that he is an MVP-caliber player. Embiid has an extremely versatile scoring skillset, while also being a solid rim protector on the defensive end.

Recently, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards suggested that Joel Embiid should be the MVP of the league. This came after the center led the Philadephia 76ers to a win over the Timberwolves.

There is no question that Joel Embiid deserved the MVP last season, and he is putting up stellar numbers this year as well. However as of now, many consider Nikola Jokic to be the frontrunner for the MVP award .

Currently, Joel Embiid is averaging 33.3 PPG, 10.1 RPG, and 4.1 APG for the Philadelphia 76ers. There is no doubt that he is having a monster season, but it seems unlikely that he'll win the award this year.

The Philadelphia 76ers Could Lose Joel Embiid This Summer

Though Joel Embiid has long been loyal to the Philadelphia 76ers, there is a chance that he could end up leaving the Philadelphia 76ers. Analyst Zach Lowe suggested that the center could feel a certain way if James Harden leaves the franchise . Though the Philadelphia 76ers are in a solid position right now, James Harden has been linked to the Houston Rockets ahead of this season's free agency.

"They have not been to the conference finals in 22 years," Lowe said. "They dodged the thorny sides of the bracket in each of the last two seasons, and still crumbled in the second round. Harden can enter free agency this summer. The Sixers for now would not have cap space to replace him...How might Embiid react to another early loss and the subsequent departure of Harden?”

It is easy to see Joel Embiid potentially asking out if James Harden leaves. That will leave him with no true co-star unless, of course, young guard Tyrese Maxey ends up taking a leap and becoming a star-level player. Unless that happens though, things seem dire for the 76ers if Harden departs.

Hopefully, though, we see the Philadelphia 76ers figure things out this season. They are definitely a contending team this year and could be a dark horse threat to come out of the Eastern Conference in the playoffs.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.


Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Philadelphia, PA newsLocal Philadelphia, PA
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards on Joel Embiid: 'MVP of the League'
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Charles Barkley Says Michael Jordan Was The Best Player In The NBA For 5 Years But Didn't Win The MVP Award Because The Chicago Bulls Weren't Good
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Celtics were 'stupid' to reveal coach Ime Udoka's affair with staffer, says ex-fiancée Nia Long
Boston, MA28 days ago
Anthony Davis Throws Shade At Russell Westbrook: "It's Always Fun When You're Winning"
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Memphis Grizzlies Star Ja Morant Given New Nickname Amid Gun Scandal
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Anthony Davis Told Pau Gasol That He Wants Lakers To Retire His No. 3 Jersey
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Ex-Lakers' Head Athletic Trainer Says LeBron James Could Be Done For The Season With Latest Foot Injury
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Dillon Brooks Says The Grizzlies Locker Room Doesn't Need Veterans Like Carmelo Anthony Or Dwight Howard
Memphis, TN12 hours ago
Magic Johnson Announces His Father Has Sadly Passed Away
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Greg Oden drops heartbreaking admission on failed Blazers stint
Portland, OR2 days ago
Dillon Brooks Savagely Mocks Draymond Green After Grizzlies Win: "You Should Give That Mic To Draymond"
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Kyrie Irving On Ja Morant's Gun Controversy: “Twelve-Ski’s Not The Only Person That’s Dealt With Real-Life Circumstances"
Memphis, TN18 hours ago
Michael Porter Jr. And Zach Collins Get Ejected After Wild Altercation
Denver, CO1 hour ago
Justin Fields Instagram model girlfriend revealed
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Draymond Green Predicted To Leave Warriors And Join Lakers This Summer
Los Angeles, CA8 hours ago
Video: Kevin Durant Slipping On The Floor That Caused Potentially Season-Ending Injury
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Says It's 'Disrespectful' To Put A Timeline On Ja Morant's Return
Memphis, TN2 days ago
WATCH: Ugly Draymond Green-Jordan Poole incident in Warriors’ dismaying loss vs. Thunder goes viral
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Former Super Bowl Champion Gives Big Advice To Ja Morant: “If You Can't Learn Anything, Learn From Me."
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Kyrie Irving Reportedly Skipped Mavericks Practice Due To Loss In The Family
Dallas, TX9 hours ago
Shocking Video Shows Shawn Kemp Pulling The Trigger In Alleged Drive-By Shooting Incident
Tacoma, WA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy