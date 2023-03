nyihockeynow.com

Islanders Stay Atop Wild-Card Race With 3-2 Win Over Sabres By Stefen Rosner, 3 days ago

By Stefen Rosner, 3 days ago

Elmont, NY — Led by their depth, the New York Islanders defeated the Buffalo Sabres to stay atop the wild-card race with a 3-2 win ...