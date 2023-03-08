Open in App
Can’t watch WHIO-TV? Routine maintenance underway early Wednesday morning

By WHIO Staff,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AiPb1_0lBNZ0vW00

If you normally watch WHIO-TV via over-the-air digital antenna, routine maintenance will take our signal off the air early Wednesday morning.

The maintenance only impacts viewers who watch WHIO-TV with a digital antenna. Viewers who have cable, satellite, or streaming services will not be impacted by the maintenance.

We thank you for your understanding and apologize for the inconvenience.

