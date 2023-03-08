Devil’s Bowl Speedway announces 2023 schedule

Devil’s Bowl Speedway is primed and ready for its 57th season of stock car racing, and the family-friendly Vermont dirt track is offering a robust 20-event schedule full of can’t-miss races. Opening night is set for Saturday, April 29 – marking the earliest planned start at the facility since 1990 – and a wave of major special events will highlight one of the most action-packed weekly racing programs in the Northeast.

The weekly Saturday night championship divisional lineup features the headline Sportsman Modifieds and the supporting Limited Sportsman and Novice Sportsman classes; all three levels utilize the same technical rulebook and equipment, and driver eligibility is based on experience. An average of nearly 70 total Sportsman cars was the weekly norm at Devil’s Bowl in 2022, and all indications point to similar numbers in 2023.

The weekly card also has the wildly popular, four-cylinder Mini Stock division, the winged, open-wheel 500cc Mini Sprints, and – on a mostly bi-weekly basis – the brand-new, entry-level “Crown Vic” division featuring Ford Crown Victorias and similar models, many of them former police cars taking on a new life.

Special attractions throughout the summer will bring in high-horsepower, ground-pounding Modifieds, the winged-and-wicked-fast Sprint Cars, vintage racecars, the wild-and-crazy Enduro Series, and the open-cockpit cars of the USAC Dirt Midget Association tour.

The season opens on Saturday, April 29 with a big payday, as the 30-lap Sportsman Modified feature is worth a whopping $3,000 to win. That race and the season’s second event on Saturday, May 6, will encourage teams from around the Northeast to test the Devil’s Bowl waters with a no-handicap “draw” format that gives visitors an even-keel chance in qualifying rounds. The SCoNE Sprint Cars visit for the first time at the “Mother’s Day Weekend Special” on Saturday, May 13, and the season’s first 50-lap Enduro will highlight the program on Saturday, May 20.

The first major race will be the 14th annual “Northeast Crate Nationals 100” on Memorial Day Weekend, May 27-28, paying $5,000 to win. Local division qualifying and features will be held on Saturday, May 27, along with Mechanic Races and a special Sportsman Modified “Dash for Cash.” All Sportsman qualifying and the 100-lap main event will be held on Sunday, May 28, along with the SCoNE Sprint Cars and Devil’s Bowl’s Limited Sportsman and Mini Stock divisions.

Father’s Day weekend brings in the stars and cars of the Short Track Super Series (STSS) on Sunday, June 18, for the annual “Slate Valley 50” paying $10,000 to win. The 800-horsepower STSS Modifieds made their Vermont debut at Devil’s Bowl in 2022, with “Superman” Matt Sheppard picking up the victory during his historic 42-win season. There will be no competition on Saturday, June 17, but all racers, regardless of home track, division, or experience, are welcome to take part in an open practice session.

Devil’s Bowl celebrates the Independence Day holiday on Saturday, July 1, like no one else can, hosting Central Vermont’s largest fireworks show and a jam-packed racing event. The Sportsman Modified “Firecracker 44” will pay $2,000 to win, and the card also features the Enduro Series and racing for weekly divisions. The annual mid-season championships will be held on Saturday, July 8, with a new double-feature format instead of double points. The SCoNE Sprint Cars also make their third stop of the season at that event, and the annual driver autograph session will be a popular attraction at intermission.

Devil’s Bowl will throw it back to the early years on Saturday, July 15, with “Legends Night.” Champions and top drivers from the past will come home for a night of fun and nostalgia, the Mohawk Valley Vintage Dirt Modified Series will add some retro flair with its old-school racecars, and grandstand admission prices will roll back about 50 years to just $5 for adults. The following week, Saturday, July 22, the annual “Hometown Heroes” event will offer free admission for all nurses, first responders, law enforcement, and military members.

The “Battle at the Bowl” returns on August 5-6 for a weekend overflowing with action. The Saturday, August 5 show marks the first-ever appearance for the USAC Dirt Midget Association, featuring the racy, open-wheel, open-cockpit cars in their first visit to the West Haven, Vt., half-mile. On Sunday, August 6, the ground-pounders are back as Big Block and Small Block Modifieds race for $10,000 to win in the 67-lap “C.J. Richards Classic.” Saturday features a full card of weekly divisions, and Sunday will have specials for the Sportsman, Limited, and Mini Stock classes.

The crown jewel for Devil’s Bowl Speedway continues to be the Vermont 200 on Labor Day weekend, September 2-3. The longest and richest Sportsman Modified race in North America will pay a minimum of $10,000 to the winner, plus bonuses; the race drew 87 entries for 34 starting positions in 2022, and legendary driver Kenny Tremont Jr. took home $11,055 in total winnings. Promoter Mike Bruno has announced that if a weekly Devil’s Bowl competitor can win the Vermont 200 in 2023, they will earn an additional $2,000 bonus.

All Sportsman Modified qualifying and the Vermont 200 main event will be held on Sunday, September 3, along with SCoNE Sprint Cars and the weekly 500cc Mini Sprint division. Saturday’s program features qualifying and features for weekly divisions including a Limited Sportsman “Win & You’re In!” qualifying race, an optional Sportsman Modified Non-Winners Shootout, and the annual BBQ & Bonfire Party. The Sportsman Modified division will also have a “Win & You’re In!” qualifier on August 26.

The USAC Dirt Midget Association makes a return trip on Saturday, September 9 at the annual Heritage Family Credit Union “Member Night” event with free grandstand admission for all HFCU members. The season wraps up with Championship Night on Saturday, September 16, with all weekly divisions, a 50-lap Sportsman special, Mechanic Races, and the final Enduro Series race of the year.

Kids are placed front-and-center with many special attractions throughout the season including the annual Poster Contest on May 20, Racecar Rides on June 24 and August 19, the “Back to School Night” backpack giveaway on July 29, and Bicycle Races on September 9. Grown-up kids get to have some fun, too, with Street-Legal Spectator Races on May 6 and July 22.

Weekly general admission pricing will increase for the first time in 10 years in 2023. Regular pricing will be $15 for adults and free for children aged 12 and under. The Infield will remain at $20 with children aged 12 and under free. Pit passes will also increase slightly to $28 for members and $38 for non-members. Special events will have different pricing. Competitor registration forms, membership licenses and season passes are available now.

Devil’s Bowl Speedway is located on Route 22A in West Haven, Vt., 4 miles north of U.S. Route 4, Exit 2, and just 20 minutes from Rutland. For more information, visit www.DevilsBowlSpeedwayVT.com or call 802-265-3112. Devil’s Bowl Speedway is on Facebook at facebook.com/DevilsBowlSpeedway, and on Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat at @DevilsBowlSpeed; follow the action using the #DevilsBowl hashtag.

2023 SCHEDULE OF EVENTS (subject to change)

Sat., April 29 – 57th Season Opener – Sportsman Modified “Draw Race” – 30 Laps – $3,000 to win!

Sat., May 6 – Sportsman Modified “Draw Race” & Mini Stock Special – $500 to win! + Street-Legal Spectator Races!

Sat., May 13 – Mother’s Day Weekend Special – Sprint Cars of New England

Sat., May 20 – 500cc Mini Sprint Special – $250 to win! + Kids Poster Contest & Enduro

Sat., May 27 – Northeast Crate Nationals – Weekly Division Qualifying & Features

Sun., May 28 – Northeast Crate Nationals – Sportsman 100 – $5,000 to win + SCoNE Sprint Cars

Sat., June 3 – Limited Sportsman 50-Lap Special – $500 to win!

Sat., June 10 – “Topless Night” + Enduro

Sat., June 17 – NO RACING – Practice & Hauler Parking

Sun., June 18 – Short Track Super Series Modifieds – “Slate Valley 50” – $10,000 to win!

Sat., June 24 – Novice Sportsman Special – $300 to win! + Kids Racecar Rides!

Sat., July 1 – Independence Day Spectacular – HUGE Fireworks Show + Enduro

Sat., July 8 – Mid-Season Championships – Double Features All Divisions + SCoNE Sprint Cars & Driver Autographs!

Sat., July 15 – Legends Night + Mohawk Valley Vintage Dirt Modified Series – Only $5 Admission!

Sat., July 22 – Hometown Heroes Night – Limited Sportsman Twin 20s + Street-Legal Spectator Races!

Sat., July 29 – “Back to School Night” Backpack Giveaway + Enduro

Sat., Aug 5 – “Battle at the Bowl” – USAC Dirt Midget Association + Weekly Division Qualifying & Features

Sun., Aug. 6 – “Battle at the Bowl” Big Block/Small Block Modified 67 Laps – $10,000 To Win!

Sat., Aug. 12 – NO RACING – Summer Break

Sat., Aug. 19 – Double Feature Night – All Divisions + Kids Racecar Rides!

Sat., Aug. 26 – Sportsman Modified “Win & You’re In!” + Enduro

Sat., Sept. 2 – Vermont 200 – Weekly Divisions & Sportsman Non-Winners Shootout + BBQ & Bonfire Party!

Sun., Sept. 3 – Vermont 200 – Sportsman Qualifying & Main Event – $10,000 to win! + SCoNE Sprint Cars

Sat., Sept. 11 – Heritage Family Credit Union “Member Night” + USAC Dirt Midget Association

Sat., Sept. 18 – Championship Night – Sportsman Modified 50 Laps + Enduro

