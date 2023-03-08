Hampton police identify man killed in early morning shooting

A double shooting in Hampton left one man dead and one man injured, according to Hampton police.

Police have identified 19-year-old Jesse Tidwell, of Newport News, as the man who died. Hampton police say the second victim is a 19-year-old Norfolk man who was taken to the hospital for "what appears to be non-life-threatening" injuries.

Police say the shooting occurred on Wednesday, March 8 just past midnight. The incident happened in the 1500 block Briarfield Road, and police say they found two male victims who had both been shot in the 1400 block of Aberdeen Road, near Aberdeen Elementary School.

One victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and the other victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The Hampton Police Division is investigating the shooting to determine the motives and circumstances surrounding the incident.

If you have any information about the shooting, the division encourages you to call 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

