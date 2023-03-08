Open in App
Connecticut State
WTIC News Talk 1080

Connecticut bears about to end hibernation

By David Shapiro,

3 days ago

It's their Nutmeg State. And we're just living in it.

Says Jenny Dickson with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, "all of Connecticut is bear country."

Bears usually emerge from hibernation in mid March. In other words, any day now.

Because of the relatively mild winter, Dickson tells WFSB News 3 their big sleep was kind of restless: "They went around, got some food, went back to sleep again. So it was kind of: I'm gonna get up, I'm gonna take a nap. I'm gonna get up, I'm gonna take a nap."

Waking like that on an empty stomach? Dickson says it's best to keep your distance and don't let bears gain access to your trash.

