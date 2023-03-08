Open in App
Baltimore County, MD
See more from this location?
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Baltimore County Public Schools to host job fair Wednesday

By Kayla Foy,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SKu57_0lBNN5cx00

The Baltimore County Public School system is looking to fill vacancies for dozens of positions.

On Wednesday, the school system is holding a job fair to fill several different positions across 176 schools, centers, and programs in the county.

The positions available are:

  • Additional adults (student aides)
  • Building service workers
  • Bus attendants
  • Bus drivers
  • Food service workers
  • Grounds workers
  • Maintenance workers
  • Paraprofessionals
  • Related services
  • School counselors
  • School nurses
  • School psychologists
  • School social workers
  • Teachers

Wednesday's job fair will be from 3:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Timonium Fairgrounds. Although it is not required, BCPS encourages anyone interested to apply before attending. They also encourage interns and priority/voluntary transfers to attend.

All applicants should bring their resume and be prepared for onsite interviews. If you would like to apply for a position at Baltimore County Public Schools, you can click here.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Baltimore, MD newsLocal Baltimore, MD
City Schools seeks to hire 1,000 teachers at Spring Teacher Recruitment Fair
Baltimore, MD9 hours ago
Baltimore City Councilman Proposes Raising Fines For Businesses Allowing Kids In During School Hours
Baltimore, MD13 hours ago
New Maryland school ratings are out. Baltimore City and County performed among the worst.
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
2022 Maryland School Report Card shows how COVID-19 pandemic impacted student achievement
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Local pastor weighs in on how to keep students safe outside the classroom
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
New DPW unbundling initiative gives small businesses a chance to work big jobs
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Women's History Month: Getting more women in construction work
Baltimore, MD20 hours ago
'Stack Your Paper' scholarship focuses on dreams, not GPA or essay
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
University of Maryland removed from top medical schools of 2023 list
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
AAMC Luminis Hospital has a new V.P. of its foundation
Annapolis, MD1 day ago
School bus carrying 11 students involved in crash in Montgomery County, MCPS says
Hillandale, MD8 hours ago
'Project PLASE' changes the lives of the homeless in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Access to Information from Public School Systems in MD, DE, and DC
Washington, DC3 days ago
SEED School of Maryland, tuition-free, college-prep campus opens enrollment
Baltimore, MD3 days ago
City council votes against candidate to take on City Administrator position
Baltimore, MD7 hours ago
Counselors offer support at Upper Marlboro high school after 2 students violently killed
Upper Marlboro, MD2 days ago
New tool to address vacant homes will create Baltimore City Land Bank
Baltimore, MD19 hours ago
Can Baltimore get out of its debt crisis?
Baltimore, MD15 hours ago
Several City School students have died by gun violence in the 22-23 school year
Baltimore, MD3 days ago
Daycare accused of discriminating against LGBTQ families in Prince George's County
Lanham, MD2 days ago
Howard County working to improve parking and accessibility in Ellicott City
Ellicott City, MD4 days ago
Families search for ways to stretch SNAP benefits following major reduction
Baltimore, MD3 days ago
WJZ Exclusive: Mother questioned security measures weeks before Patterson High student's death
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Baltimore resident upset with city, community over rat problem at her home
Baltimore, MD7 hours ago
Family of Aberdeen student allegedly assaulted by a parent in school concerned about security protocols
Aberdeen, MD2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy