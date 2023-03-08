Baltimore County Public Schools to host job fair Wednesday

The Baltimore County Public School system is looking to fill vacancies for dozens of positions.
On Wednesday, the school system is holding a job fair to fill several different positions across 176 schools, centers, and programs in the county.
The positions available are:
- Additional adults (student aides)
- Building service workers
- Bus attendants
- Bus drivers
- Food service workers
- Grounds workers
- Maintenance workers
- Paraprofessionals
- Related services
- School counselors
- School nurses
- School psychologists
- School social workers
- Teachers
Wednesday's job fair will be from 3:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Timonium Fairgrounds. Although it is not required, BCPS encourages anyone interested to apply before attending. They also encourage interns and priority/voluntary transfers to attend.
All applicants should bring their resume and be prepared for onsite interviews. If you would like to apply for a position at Baltimore County Public Schools, you can click here.
Comments / 0