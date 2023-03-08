Late rally pushes Bishop Heelan past Marion in 3A quarterfinals

By Ryan Timmerman | Photos by Matthew Putney

DES MOINES -- Algona Bishop Heelan just needed to get over the hump.

Class 3A sixth-seeded Heelan only briefly tied it and held a lead in the first half of its IHSAA state tournament quarterfinal against third-seeded Marion on Tuesday, but hung within striking distance of the Wolves and ultimately overtook the lead late to score a 68-59 victory and move on to the semifinals on Thursday at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, where the Crusaders will play No. 2 seed Cedar Rapids Xavier.

Marion relied heavily on its star duo early in seniors Brayson Laube and Alex Mota as the pair combined for 19 of the Wolves’ first 23 points. But Heelan buckled down and held the duo scoreless in the third on 0 of 6 shooting combined. In the fourth, each made one 3-pointer and a pair of free throws as Laube ended with a team-best 18 points and Mota ended with 14.

Heelan (19-6) continually went to its junior standout Matt Noll. Noll scored a game-high 25 points on 8-of-14 shooting and earned a double-double with 13 rebounds (also the individual best for the game), three blocks and two assists.

“We knew we had to get back in it on defense by getting stops,” Noll said. “Then on offense, we just needed to keep moving the ball and look for open guys and open shots.”

Noll didn’t miss in the fourth quarter, sinking all three shot attempts and six free throws.

“I just didn’t want to lose,” he said. “We want to stay here all week. We have a lot of confidence in our team, we all work well together and work hard in the weight room and at practice.

“This win felt great. We want to go into the next round and just play our game.”

Heelan won three consecutive titles from 2009 to 2011, but is making its first trip to state since 2012.

Marion (19-6) ended the first up three (16-13) and doubled the lead by halftime (30-24).

The game was tied four different times and the lead changed hands on seven instances, almost all coming in the late third to early fourth quarter.

Then Heelan used a 14-2 run to put distance between the sides and take the lead for good.

By the time the run was over, head coach Matthew Hahn’s team held Marion scoreless for around four minutes of game play.

Before the dry spell, a Mota 3-ball gave the Wolves a 49-48 lead, but it proved to be the last time the higher seed would hold the advantage.

Junior Quinn Olson found Noll for a layup to put Heelan up 50-48 with four minutes left and Noll and senior Carter Kuehl, who ended with 17 points, each added a three-point play to push the lead to nine with two minutes left.

While Olson scored 10 points, he was a key distributor down the stretch for Heelan as he nearly matched Marion’s assist total by himself, going for seven while the Wolves had nine as a team.

“We needed to be more aggressive in the second half,” Olson said. “We came out kind of slow. We picked it up, picked it rebounding and on defense.

“I just try to make the right play every time down the court. I might not score all that much, but I’m okay with that. I just look for the open guys when I have the ball, try to play good defense and rebound the best I can”

Cedar Rapids Xavier 49, Hoover 38

Though it wasn’t easy, Cedar Rapids Xavier survived a test in the Class 3A quarterfinals at the IHSAA state tournament on Tuesday.

Xavier, the No. 2 seed in 3A, led by one after one period against seventh-seeded Des Moines Hoover (15-10), but proceeded to progressively extend the lead each of the next two quarters and took a 24-17 advantage into halftime and led 39-28 after the third frame.

The Saints didn’t gain or lose any ground in the fourth and ultimately secured a 49-38 win over the Huskies on Tuesday. Xavier advances to the semifinals on Thursday and will play sixth-seeded Bishop Heelan.

“We’ve been through battles all year,” said Xavier head coach Mike Freeman. “We executed our game plan all night.”

Xavier (19-6) last made the state tournament in 2018, when it placed third. That came a year after the Saints won the 3A state title.

Hoover stayed at a manageable distance for essentially the entire game, but was dealt a gigantic blow when leading scorer Chase Henderson, a senior, fouled out with over three minutes left in the third quarter.

“I thought we did a nice job on Henderson,” Freeman said. “We frustrated him a little bit, which was our goal. And we maybe weren’t great offensively for some of the game, so that made it a little bit of a grind, but every game to get here has been difficult and we did what we needed to.”

Despite not playing for the last period-plus, Henderson still led his team in rebounds with five boards and tied for the team lead in points with 11 -- a number matched by senior teammate Elijah Vos.

When Henderson exited, Xavier saw an opportunity.

Behind a game-high 15 points from junior Joe Bean and 13 from senior Aidan Yamilkoski, Xavier slowed the game down to burn clock, buckled down defensively and became very efficient on offense.

In the fourth, Xavier took six shots from the field -- four 3s -- and four free throws. The Saints made half of each variety of shots.

Hoover got back within single digits in the opening minutes of the third, but the Saints’ lead was quickly pushed back to a dozen when senior Thomas Sundell found classmate Josef Lemker for a 3 to make it 31-19 Xavier.

“We wanted to keep attacking (Henderson) after he got in foul trouble early,” said Yamilkoski.

And we didn’t want to allow them any easy buckets and play good base defense.

“(Their foul situation) was definitely something we talked about throughout the game and wanted to attack.

“I believe in this team like I have no other team I’ve been on.”