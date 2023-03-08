Open in App
CIF Boys Regional Championship roundup: Upset Open City — Harvard-Westlake, St. Joseph win handily

By Mitch Stephens, SBLive Sports,Jim Inghram,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08JJ7L_0lBNLJpS00

The favorites and defending champions Corona Centennial Huskies and Modesto Christian Crusaders figured to be challenged. Even on their home courts.

But few figured each would go down handily as Harvard-Westlake in the South and St. Joseph-Santa Maria from the North pulled off impressive Regional Final Open championships on Tuesday night.

Trent Perry had 25 points, Brady Dunlap 20 and Nikolas Khamenia 18 as Harvard-Westlake (32-2) pulled off an 80-61 win at Corona Centennial (30-4), the nation's No. 6 team which got 21 points by Duke-bound guard Jared McCain and 15 from Eric Freeny. See complete story

"We had been losing to these guys time after time, we needed a change," Perry told SBLive correspondent Jim Inghram. "We did it so I felt like we proved we're one of the best teams in California."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BFExl_0lBNLJpS00
Harvard-Westlake poses at Corona Centennial after South Regional Open title. Photo: Nick Koza

Meanwhile, 350 miles North, Tounde Yessoufou, one of the nation's top sophomores, had 27 points, freshman guard Julius Price added 16 and senior post Caeden Hamilton added 10 as St. Joseph took control in the middle two quarters to defeat Modesto Christian 72-58.

The win avenged a 68-67 loss to Modesto Christian on Jan. 16 at the De La Salle MLK Classic when San Diego State-bound guard B.J. Davis exploded for 38 points. He had 26 more on Tuesday and Jalen Brown added 16, but the Crusaders finished the season 27-7.

Harvard-Westlake and St. Joseph (28-6) will play for the state title 8 p.m. Saturday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

St. Joseph will make its third long trip from Santa Maria in a week but it sure won't be complaining. The Knights, the third seed, defeated second-seed Dougherty Valley-San Ramon on Saturday, 87-76, behind a combined 57 points from Yessoufou and Price.

State championship: Harvard-Westlake (32-2) vs. St. Joseph (28-6), 8 p.m. Saturday

Division 1

South: No. 1 Notre Dame 80, No. 3 Sierra Canyon 61 — Duke-bound guard Caleb Foster dominated from start to finish with 28 points and Mercy Miller added 18 as the Knights (26-10) led after trailing 1-0 in a thorough victory at Calabasas High, ending the prep career of McDonald's All-American Bronny James who finished with 10 points. See story

North: No. 9 seed Granada 60, No. 6 Salesian-Richmond 47 — Tyler Harris, who transferred from Salesian after last season, came back to haunt his old teammats by scoring 18 points, Kevin Grant added 16 and St. Mary's-bound 7-foot center Andrew McKeever added 14 as the ninth-seeded Matadors (26-10) won their first regional crown with a win at Contra Costa College. DeUndrae Perteete and Aaron Clayton had 10 points apiece for the sixth-seeded Pride, who finished 26-9.

State championship: Notre Dame (26-10) vs. Granada (26-10), 8 p.m. Friday

Division 2

South: No. 9 Pacific Christian/Orange County 52, No. 3 Orange Lutheran 51 — Logan Stewart scored a team-high 15 points coming off the bench and Alex Stewart and EJ Spillman scored 10 points apiece, but it was a defensive gem at the buzzer by Spillman that pulled out PC's first regional title. Spillman blocked a 3-pointer by Zion Paleo to end the game and give the Tritons the win over Lutheran (23-12), making its first regional final appearance. Cannon Popper had 14 points and Paleo 11 for Orange Lutheran.

North: No. 6 San Joaquin Memorial 67, No. 5 Vanden 61 (OT) — Mike Davis Jr. had 25 points, Julius Olanrewaju added 20 and Amari Carraway 11 as the visitors pulled out the game in overtime. Vanden (25-11) hit a 3-pointer late to send the game into overtime.

State championship: Pacific Christian (27-9) vs. San Joaquin Memorial (25-9), 4 p.m. Saturday

Division 3

South: No. 8 Buena-Ventura 82, No. 2 Culver City 79 (3 OTs) — A 3-pointer at the buzzer by Luke Ortiz forced a second overtime and Buena then prevailed to claim the first Ventura County public school to win a SoCal regional title. It's a game they'll be talking about for a long while as the team exchanged one blow after another. Zane Carter led Buena with 31 and Daniel Ortiz added 25 and Colin Guenther 13 for the winners. Culver City, coached by former Lakers' great Michael Cooper, got 17 points apiece from Achebe Thompson and Braylon Singleton, Connor Scales added 13 points, Brycen Matthews 12 and Myles Singleton 11.

North: No. 9 Oakland 77, No. 3 Oakland Tech 61 — After losing three games to their arch rival by a total of seven points, the Wildcats, the alma mater of Damien Lilliard, won the most important game as Money Williams exploded for 25 points, Anthony Lacy had 17 and Te'Shawn Gamble 13. Ahmaree Muhammad kept Tech (22-12) close most of the way with 23 points and teammate ArDarius Gates added 14. Oakland will make its first state title game appearance.

State championship: Buena (31-5) vs. Oakland (26-8), 4 p.m. Friday

Division 4

South: No. 1 Valencia 72, No. 3. St. Bonaventure 58 — Kai Davis had 19 points, Bryce Bedgood 16 points and nine rebounds, Mikah Ballew 14 points and Jayden Ares 10 points, including three 3s as Valencia prevailed over St. Bonaventure (26-10).

North: No. 10 Half Moon Bay 71, No. 5 Chico 59

State championship: Valencia 26-10) vs. Half Moon Bay 21-10, noon Saturday

Division 5

South: No. 1 Lynwood 87, No. 2 Pacifica Christian/Santa Monica 65 — The remarkable Jason Crowe Jr., who has already set a state freshman scoring record, exploded for 40 points leading his team to a 22-point victory.

North: No. 5 Sierra 47, No. 3 Ripon Christian 41

State championship: Lynwood (26-11) vs. Sierra (30-6), noon Friday

Oakland players and cheerleaders pose for the Wildcats' first CIF Regional crown. Photo: Eric Taylor
