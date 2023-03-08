Open in App
New York City, NY
See more from this location?
New York Post

Nine firefighters injured in 5-alarm blaze that spread to multiple NYC homes

By Allie Griffin,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TTQDY_0lBNE9PK00

Nine firefighters were injured in a five-alarm inferno that tore through multiple homes in Queens Tuesday night.

The blaze ignited inside an attached, multi-family home in Woodside around 9:45 p.m. and quickly spread to neighboring homes, the FDNY said.

The fire burned through both floors of the two-story building at 37-18 59th Street and expanded to three separate homes, according to the department.

Firefighters fought the roaring flames for roughly three hours before they finally brought it under control around 12:45 a.m.

Nine smoke-eaters were transported to Cornell Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the FDNY said.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
Man, 91, killed in e-bike crash on Belt Parkway
Brooklyn, NY11 hours ago
One hard hat dead and 3 injured after wall collapses at Manhattan construction site
Manhattan, NY1 day ago
NYPD: 1 man fatally shot in Soundview apartment building
New York City, NY7 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Marijuana-growing device caused massive Yonkers blaze that left one dead, multiple injured: officials
Yonkers, NY7 hours ago
Bicyclist found dead in supposed Brooklyn hit-and-run: NYPD
Brooklyn, NY16 hours ago
One dead as fire shuts down Bronx River Road
Yonkers, NY2 days ago
2 flee with $22K in jewelry after breaking into car near NYC synagogue
Brooklyn, NY6 hours ago
Long Island man fatally shot in driveway of his home: police
Bay Shore, NY17 hours ago
Man shot dead in his Suffolk County driveway: police
Bay Shore, NY13 hours ago
Dog walker discovers human hand in Staten Island forest
Staten Island, NY16 hours ago
Nurse dies after shoved by suspected mugger near Times Square
Bayonne, NJ2 days ago
NYC worker dead and 3 hurt after rear wall of building under demolition collapsed
Manhattan, NY3 days ago
NYC hazmat killer who shot Manhattan deli clerk IDed and in police custody
Manhattan, NY1 day ago
Julia Fox's brother arrested in ghost gun raid at Upper East Side apartment
New York City, NY1 day ago
Man shot to death inside Harlem residence by someone he knew: NYPD
Manhattan, NY2 days ago
NYPD cop follows in 9/11 hero dad’s footsteps, joins elite unit
New York City, NY7 hours ago
Man exposed himself in front of subway booth worker in Brooklyn: NYPD
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
Worker dead, 3 others hurt in Lower Manhattan partial building collapse
Manhattan, NY3 days ago
VIDEO: Suspect knocks woman, 77, to ground in Bronx purse robbery
Bronx, NY2 days ago
Chilling audio captures pilot’s words before fatal LI plane crash: ‘Mayday! Mayday! Mayday!’
Lindenhurst, NY3 days ago
Bronx murder suspect caught in Charlotte Wednesday: U.S. Marshal
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Coyote takes casual morning stroll through Queens
Queens, NY1 day ago
Watch group of 17 teens wanted for ransacking Queens restaurant squeeze into elevator
Queens, NY1 day ago
Arrest in Bronx burning car deaths: police sources
Bronx, NY3 days ago
Straphanger killed by NYC subway train, possibly while retrieving dropped item
New York City, NY3 days ago
21-year-old man arrested in shooting of two teens near NYC high school
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
New ferry service from Bay Ridge, Brooklyn to Manhattan
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
Queens man busted for murdering Grubhub delivery worker in Chinatown
Queens, NY3 days ago
15 cats found dead in NYC after apparently being thrown over fence: officials
New York City, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy