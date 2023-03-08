Open in App
San Francisco, CA
See more from this location?
KRON4 News

San Francisco Supervisors vote to uphold sanctuary policy

By Sara Stinson,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ElMjg_0lBNCrvx00

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) – San Francisco's sanctuary city policy will stay the same. On Tuesday night, city supervisors voted against one supervisor's proposal to add fentanyl crimes to the list of reasons to arrest undocumented immigrants.

Supervisor Matt Dorsey was the only one in favor of allowing police to target undocumented immigrants they believe to be linked to dealing fentanyl. On Tuesday, every other supervisor voted against his proposal, and many people spoke out against it as well.

San Francisco is among the first cities in the country to be dubbed a sanctuary city, prohibiting local police from stopping or arresting people based on their national origin or immigration status. The city's policy does provide a list of crimes allowing prosecution, including carjackings, burglaries and shootings.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

Supervisor Matt Dorsey wanted to add fentanyl crimes to that list, saying it will make people safer. But other supervisors and people against Dorsey's proposal say adding an exception may threaten the overall sanctuary city policy.

“Even if you think it’s a narrow exception, you’re going to trigger fear of police, fear of deportation, fear of tearing families apart and sending them to countries where their lives could be at risk," Supervisor Hillary Ronen said.

Before supervisors voted, some people spoke in favor of Dorsey’s proposed exception.

“A reasonable amendment is what Sup. Dorsey has proposed to add fentanyl dealings as an exemption to our sanctuary city protections," one person said.

Hate crime charges added to attempted murder case

In the end, the vote was nearly unanimous except for one "no" vote from Dorsey.

A proposal to legalize sex work was also on the agenda Tuesday. Supervisors decided to push their discussion on that to next week's meeting.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Francisco, CA newsLocal San Francisco, CA
SF District Attorney Reverses Herself On Changes to Sanctuary City Policy
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
SF DA Brooke Jenkins reverses support to amend sanctuary city policy
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Judge says San Francisco mayor's brother can be resentenced
San Francisco, CA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘Rich, white anti-housing men’: ACLU calls censure of Los Gatos commissioner for using ‘divisive’ language unconstitutional
Los Gatos, CA1 day ago
London Breed pushes for police spending
San Francisco, CA3 days ago
Today’s Wave of Anti-LGBTQ+ Legislation Actually Began in San Francisco
San Francisco, CA3 days ago
‘Alarming discovery’: Hate symbol found in Bay Area town
Gilroy, CA2 days ago
California could make mass tech layoffs less painful
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
DA Pamela Price says she'll seek hate crime charges against man claiming insanity defense
Oakland, CA1 day ago
San Francisco area enclave Sausalito accused of ignoring California housing law
Sausalito, CA2 days ago
Don't lift San Francisco tenant eviction ban yet, supervisor says
San Francisco, CA3 days ago
160 remains and bodies found in Hayward warehouse linked to illegal cremations company
Hayward, CA5 hours ago
State NAACP calls for Hakeem Brown to step down as Vallejo chapter president
Vallejo, CA1 day ago
Can you afford to ‘live comfortably’ in San Francisco?
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Silicon Valley city tosses out controversial official
Cupertino, CA2 days ago
SF leaders mull renewing contract with Urban Alchemy patrols in Tenderloin, Mid-Market
San Francisco, CA3 days ago
VIDEO: Police protect paramedics in San Francisco UN Plaza
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
New Bill Would Help California Tenants and Nonprofits Buy Rental Properties
Oakland, CA1 day ago
San Francisco police officer 'separated' for refusing COVID vaccine champions free choice: 'I know who I am'
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Goats run loose in San Francisco and no one knows where they came from
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Vendors abandon popular San Francisco farmers market as drug addicts overtake streets
San Francisco, CA3 days ago
Another San Francisco Restaurant Is Tangled Up in Trademark Drama, This Time Over Cheeseboats
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Family handcuffed outside of East Bay Starbucks awarded $8.25 million
Castro Valley, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy