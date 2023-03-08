San Francisco Supervisors vote to uphold sanctuary policy

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) – San Francisco's sanctuary city policy will stay the same. On Tuesday night, city supervisors voted against one supervisor's proposal to add fentanyl crimes to the list of reasons to arrest undocumented immigrants.

Supervisor Matt Dorsey was the only one in favor of allowing police to target undocumented immigrants they believe to be linked to dealing fentanyl. On Tuesday, every other supervisor voted against his proposal, and many people spoke out against it as well.

San Francisco is among the first cities in the country to be dubbed a sanctuary city, prohibiting local police from stopping or arresting people based on their national origin or immigration status. The city's policy does provide a list of crimes allowing prosecution, including carjackings, burglaries and shootings.

Supervisor Matt Dorsey wanted to add fentanyl crimes to that list, saying it will make people safer. But other supervisors and people against Dorsey's proposal say adding an exception may threaten the overall sanctuary city policy.

“Even if you think it’s a narrow exception, you’re going to trigger fear of police, fear of deportation, fear of tearing families apart and sending them to countries where their lives could be at risk," Supervisor Hillary Ronen said.

Before supervisors voted, some people spoke in favor of Dorsey’s proposed exception.

“A reasonable amendment is what Sup. Dorsey has proposed to add fentanyl dealings as an exemption to our sanctuary city protections," one person said.

In the end, the vote was nearly unanimous except for one "no" vote from Dorsey.

A proposal to legalize sex work was also on the agenda Tuesday. Supervisors decided to push their discussion on that to next week's meeting.

