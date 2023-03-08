Open in App
Beachwood, OH
See more from this location?
Cleveland.com

Man who argued with Giant Eagle employee found to be wanted on multiple warrants: Beachwood police blotter

By Jeff Piorkowski/special to cleveland.com,

2 days ago
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Warrant arrest: Chagrin Boulevard. At 10:30 a.m. March 1, officers were called to Giant Eagle where a dispute was taking place between...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
Teen boy runs from traffic stop, gun found nearby: Shaker Heights police blotter
Shaker Heights, OH6 hours ago
Detectives investigating shootout at gas station: Cleveland Heights police blotter
Cleveland Heights, OH21 hours ago
Drunk man admits to verbal altercation with girlfriend: Fairview Park Police Blotter
Fairview Park, OH3 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Banks don’t reimburse fraudulent check victim; drunk woman smashes car into median: Brook Park police blotter
Brook Park, OH6 hours ago
Drunken driver flips car several times: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
Middleburg Heights, OH9 hours ago
1 wanted for stealing catalytic converters from Cleveland used car lot
Cleveland, OH14 hours ago
Man forces open Cleveland business’ garage door, steals gaming system, police say
Cleveland, OH11 hours ago
Suspect arrested in 2020 slaying in Akron, authorities say
Akron, OH8 hours ago
Drunk Westlake driver arrested with two young sons in the backseat: Parma Heights Police Blotter
Parma Heights, OH1 day ago
Late night houseguest steals rifle, drone, cash; intoxicated woman with handgun arrested: Berea police blotter
Berea, OH1 day ago
Driver with one working headlight arrested on warrant for outstanding contempt of court: University Heights
University Heights, OH1 day ago
3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
Akron, OH15 hours ago
Woman’s driving record leads to towed car and seized plates: South Euclid Police Blotter
South Euclid, OH1 day ago
Safecracking juvenile accused of stealing cash: Parma Police Blotter
Parma, OH1 day ago
It’s a gravel pile, not an exit ramp: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
Pepper Pike, OH4 hours ago
Suspicious couple out collecting soil samples: Bay Village Police Blotter
Bay Village, OH3 hours ago
Crime Stoppers offers reward for tips in Garfield Heights murder
Garfield Heights, OH1 day ago
Arrest announced in Akron cold case murder
Akron, OH8 hours ago
Man denies vandalism despite evidence of paint on his hands: Richmond Heights Police Blotter
Richmond Heights, OH1 day ago
Third body found bound, gagged in Akron area
Akron, OH12 hours ago
Brunswick man in custody for armed robbery in Westlake
Westlake, OH1 day ago
Told to leave for closing time, man knocks female bartender unconscious with chair, police say
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Elyria fires police officer charged with felonies in Cuyahoga County (VIDEO)
Elyria, OH1 day ago
Boy’s take their shady actions from one business to the next: Highland Heights Police Blotter
Highland Heights, OH1 day ago
Garfield Heights murder suspect arrested in Cleveland, US Marshals say
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
2 bodies found along road in Akron; another discovered later in Copley, authorities say
Akron, OH12 hours ago
Canton drug bust turns up 1 lb. of suspected meth, guns
Canton, OH6 hours ago
Youngstown man reports $27,000 stolen from car in mall parking lot
Youngstown, OH2 days ago
Tables flipped, dishes broken during Ohio restaurant brawl
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Woman struck by car in Akron’s Highland Square, is in critical condition
Akron, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy