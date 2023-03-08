Cleveland.com

Man who argued with Giant Eagle employee found to be wanted on multiple warrants: Beachwood police blotter By Jeff Piorkowski/special to cleveland.com, 2 days ago

By Jeff Piorkowski/special to cleveland.com, 2 days ago

BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Warrant arrest: Chagrin Boulevard. At 10:30 a.m. March 1, officers were called to Giant Eagle where a dispute was taking place between ...