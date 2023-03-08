Change location
See more from this location?
Arkansas State
magnoliareporter.com
Arkansas Advocate : Arkansas committee rejects proposed law to hold libraries accountable for ‘obscene’ material
By Tess Vrbin, Arkansas Advocate,2 days ago
By Tess Vrbin, Arkansas Advocate,2 days ago
An Arkansas legislative panel on Tuesday rejected a proposed law that would have opened the door to criminal liability for the distribution of “obscene” content...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0