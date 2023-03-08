Kyrie Irving on Mavs' Championship Aspirations: ’It's Coming Together Fast'

Following Tuesday's crunch-time victory over the Utah Jazz, Dallas Mavericks' Kyrie Irving showed confidence in where his team is heading.

The Dallas Mavericks (34-32) put an end to their recent clutch-time struggles on Tuesday with a 120-116 victory over the Utah Jazz (31-35).

Down the stretch, it was Kyrie Irving who put on the cape and led the Mavericks to victory, finishing with a game-high 33 points, six rebounds, eight assists and two steals on 10-18 shooting from the field, 3-7 from 3-point range, and a perfect 10-10 from the free-throw line.

"We just gotta build that consistency," Irving said after the game. "I know the fans at home are just as antsy as we are to get this thing rolling."

On this night, Irving surely got this thing rolling in the fourth quarter, scoring 17 points of his 33 points in the final 12 minutes to lead Dallas down the stretch.

Irving flat out took over the game in the fourth, even with Luka Doncic sharing the floor. These are the kind of situations Dallas yearned for prior to Irving's arrival, as the load placed on Doncic's shoulders was overbearing and unsustainable for an entire season.

Though it’s still a small sample size, Irving can see the Mavericks gradually molding into the team they need to be come playoff time.

"It's coming together fast," Irving said of the team's chemistry. "And to be honest with you, I think our championship aspirations are really close. But honestly, we've got to take it one day at a time."

Despite being just 5-6 since the blockbuster trade, the Mavericks’ offensive potential has proven to be limitless when led by Doncic and Irving. And if the defense can muster up a few timely stops in clutch moments, this team could just make another big postseason run two years in a row.

