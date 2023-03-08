Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... International Women's Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:

Swimming & Diving: Alabama at NCAA Zone B Diving Championships, Knoxville, Tenn.

Softball: Alabama vs. UAB in Birmingham, Ala., at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN+

Baseball: Alabama vs. Alabama State in Sewell-Thomas Stadium at 6 p.m. on SECN+

Crimson Tide Results:

Did You Notice?

Gymnast Luisa Blanco was named SEC Specialist of the week after earning the best score on floor (9.950) and beam (10.0) against Missouri.

Softball's Montana Fouts was named the Wilson/NCFA D1 Pitcher of the Week after throwing 19 shutout innings in three starts last week.

Only three teams finished below par on the par 71, 7,156-yard Twin Dolphin Club track in a 15-team field that featured 13 teams ranked inside the nation’s top 50, including five teams among the top 10. Alabama men's golf wasn't pleased with its performance in the Cabo Collegiate Invitational. "We didn’t do a good job this week against a tough field, but this is desert golf which is different than what we are used to playing," head coach Jay Seawell said. "We will learn from it and will need to learn from it because this year’s NCAA championships will be played on a desert course." The Crimson Tide was led in the tournament by Nick Dunlap, who finished tied for 15th overall with a tournament total of 2-over par 215 (76-69-70).

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

March 8, 1982 : More than 1,000 people, including a throng of Paul W. “Bear” Bryant's former players, paid $125 a plate at a black-tie dinner at the Sheraton Hotel in Washington, D.C. honoring the fabled coach. In a telephone call, President Ronald Reagan told Bryant: "The real contribution you have made are the differences you have made in the lives of so many young people."

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"If wanting to win is a fault, as some of my critics seem to insist, then I plead guilty. I like to win. I know no other way. It's in my blood." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

