Western Christian dazzles and Bishop Heelan battles back in the Class 2A and 3A State quarterfinals

DES MOINES, IOWA (KCAU) – Our remaining high school boys basketball teams at Wells Fargo Arena have been starting off strong with our first two teams both advancing into the semifinals. Today, Western Christian and Bishop Heelan did the same. The 3-seeded Wolfpack rode a complete game effort against 6-seeded Monticello, outscoring the Panthers 14-6 in the third quarter to win it 69-44 advancing into the Thursday’s semifinals with 2-seeded Roland-Story at 12:15pm.

#3 Western Christian – 69 , #6 Monticello – 44 (Class 2A State quarterfinals)

In the Class 3A quarterfinals, 6-seeded Bishop Heelan was posied for an upset over 3-seeded Marion. The Crusaders trailed 30-24 at halftime, but exploded in the fourth quarter scoring 29 points while being a perfect 15-of-15 from the free throw line, completing the 68-59 comeback and their first State tournament win since 2012. They advance into Thursday’s 3A semis with 2-seeded Xavier at 3:45pm.

#6 Bishop Heelan – 68 , #3 Marion – 59 (Class 3A State quarterfinals)

