Audis being targeted for break-ins in South Bay neighborhood

SAN JOSE, Calif. ( KRON ) – Multiple Audis have been broken into in one South Bay neighborhood over the past few months. One of them was stolen off the owner's driveway.

KRON4 spoke to a car owner in the Hamin Park neighborhood which borders Campbell and San Jose. He says thieves have broken into his Audi three times and says they're looking for a certain model of Audi for an easy steal.

"It's a violation, you wake up the next morning and your car is busted in," said a man who did not want to be named.

The man says his 2012 Audi window has been smashed three times over the past five months.

"It turns out through Nextdoor that a couple neighbors in the neighborhood have had their window busted out too," he said.

Certain Audi models have a valet key in the glove box.

"You have access to the front door and can turn the front door on and go," he said.

That's exactly what happened on the next block. Surveillance video shows a man trying to break into an Audi on the driveway, but he can't get in. He came back the same night, smashed the window and took the valet key. He came back again for a third time, used the valet key, and drove off with the Audi.

"Should I put a letter up there that says I don't have the Audi?" the man wondered aloud. "I don't know."

The Audi was found an hour away in Hercules a few days later after a chase with police. Two men were arrested. Neighbors say crime has gone up in the neighborhood since COVID, but they feel defenseless

"If someone comes and smashes the window, there is nothing we can do to stop them, unfortunately," said Justin Casas, who lives in the neighborhood.

After paying $1,000 each time his window is smashed, the unnamed victim says it's time for the Audi to go.

