Open in App
Vermont State
See more from this location?
Mountain Times

Chittenden snowmobile club hosts gala

By Krista,

2 days ago

A sold-out crowd filled the barn at The Mountain Top Inn & Resort March 3 for the annual gala titled  A Dam Good Time, hosted by the Chittenden Dammers snowmobile club. A gourmet buffet dinner was enjoyed by all while live music by talented local musician Ryan Fuller played throughout the evening.

The beauty of the spectacular Vermont winters was brought inside with a snow scene built complete with snow-covered pine trees, trail signs and a vintage 1970 Caribou snowmobile. Attendees enjoyed door prize giveaways and the chance at raffle prizes including a handmade Vermont cutting board, Tucker Sno Cat swag, ski apparel and artwork. An amazing silent auction allowed guests to place their best bid on items ranging from a whiskey selection to hotel stays, gym memberships and lift tickets. The highlight of the evening was a grand prize drawing showered by money guns for $5,000, a second prize of $750 and third prize of $250.

The post Chittenden snowmobile club hosts gala appeared first on The Mountain Times .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX1 day ago
Police Officer Who Slept With Six Co-Workers Breaks Silence In Explosive Interview
La Vergne, TN3 days ago
Justin Fields Instagram model girlfriend revealed
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Witnesses of Alleged Michael Irvin Misconduct Incident Describe Events of the Night
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Packers’ trade price for Aaron Rodgers revealed
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Danny Green’s latest comments will have fans questioning Ja Morant’s character even more - “He likes to party sometimes”
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Tanglewood Resort announces spring break fun
Pottsboro, TX3 days ago
Spartan baseball leadoff dinner set for March 12
Lewisburg, WV2 days ago
Woodmore High School hosts inclusive kickball game
Elmore, OH7 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy