A sold-out crowd filled the barn at The Mountain Top Inn & Resort March 3 for the annual gala titled A Dam Good Time, hosted by the Chittenden Dammers snowmobile club. A gourmet buffet dinner was enjoyed by all while live music by talented local musician Ryan Fuller played throughout the evening.

The beauty of the spectacular Vermont winters was brought inside with a snow scene built complete with snow-covered pine trees, trail signs and a vintage 1970 Caribou snowmobile. Attendees enjoyed door prize giveaways and the chance at raffle prizes including a handmade Vermont cutting board, Tucker Sno Cat swag, ski apparel and artwork. An amazing silent auction allowed guests to place their best bid on items ranging from a whiskey selection to hotel stays, gym memberships and lift tickets. The highlight of the evening was a grand prize drawing showered by money guns for $5,000, a second prize of $750 and third prize of $250.

The post Chittenden snowmobile club hosts gala appeared first on The Mountain Times .