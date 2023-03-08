Lakers honor Pau Gasol with jersey retirement

Paul Gasol. | Photo courtesy of Keith Allison/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

The Los Angeles Lakers retired the No. 16 jersey worn by Pau Gasol at halftime of Tuesday evening’s game at Crypto.com Arena against the Memphis Grizzlies, the team with which he began his 18-season NBA career.

Gasol is the 12th Laker to have his jersey retired and second this season, joining the late Minneapolis Lakers star George Mikan, whose No. 99 jersey was retired Nov. 30 in connection with the Lakers’ 75th season.

No Lakers player has worn No. 16 since Gasol left the team in 2014 to sign as a free agent with the Chicago Bulls.

The Lakers acquired Gasol on Feb. 1, 2008, from Memphis along with a 2010 second-round draft choice in exchange for four players, including his brother Marc Gasol, and two first-round draft choices.

During his seven seasons with the Lakers, the 7-foot center and power forward earned three of his six All-Star Game selections, was chosen for the All-NBA second team in 2011 and the All-NBA third team in 2009 and 2010 as he helped the team to championships in 2009 and 2010.

Gasol is among 12 finalists for the Basketball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023, whose members will be announced April 1 in Houston in connection with the NCAA men’s Final Four.