A trash mountain in India the size of 12 football fields caught fire. The toxic fumes from the burning heap are making firefighters faint.

A massive mountain of trash in India caught fire last week, cloaking a city in a layer of toxic smoke.

Some firefighters battling the blaze have passed out after inhaling the fumes, per CNN.

The entire population of Kochi — more than 600,000 people — has been advised to stay indoors.

A massive trash mountain in Kochi, India, caught fire six days ago, and more than 600,000 people are now dealing with the thick layer of smoke blanketing their city.

The 16-acre Brahmapuram waste plant — which contains large amounts of plastic waste — caught fire on Thursday evening, per CNN .

The blaze resulted in a thick layer of smoke over Kochi, a city in the coastal Kerala state. People have been advised to stay indoors and use N-95 masks if they need to go outside, the BBC reported.

A tweet from Manoj Viswanathan, journalist with The New India Express, showed an aerial view of thick smoke billowing out from the landfill.

"Tripunithura feels like a gas chamber now, thanks to the Brahmapuram fire," a tweet from local journalist S. Anandan read. Anandan included in his tweet two pictures showing Kochi cloaked in a nearly-opaque blanket of smoke.

The toxic haze lingering over the Kochi has also affected firefighters. At least 20 people from the fire department developed breathing problems after battling the blaze, per The Indian Express. Some firefighters have also passed out after inhaling the fumes, CNN reported, citing information from the local fire department.

About 100 metric tons of plastic garbage gets added to the landfill daily, according to a 2020 study by the International Urban Cooperation, a program linked to the European Union.

The Kochi state government said in a statement on Sunday that the blaze is under control. The fire department in Kochi did not immediately respond to Insider's questions on whether the fire has been put out.

The local government has set aside 100 beds in a public hospital in Kochi to treat patients suffering from smoke inhalation, Veena George, Kerala's health minister, told The Indian Express .

This is not the first trash mountain in India that has caught fire. The country has seen a string of landfill fires in the last year.

In March, one of Delhi's tallest trash mountains, the Ghazipur landfill, caught fire. The nearly 20-story-tall garbage pile burned for two days, per CNN . And in April, a fire also broke out in the 36-acre Bhalswa landfill in Delhi, per The Indian Express .

Representatives at the Kerala Fire Department did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

