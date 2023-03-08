Mountain West Tournament: Fresno State vs. Colorado State odds, picks and predictions

The Fresno State Bulldogs (11-19, 6-12 MWC) meet the Colorado State Rams (14-17, 6-12) on Wednesday in a 1st-round Mountain West Conference Tournament game. Tip-off at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas is set for 2 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Fresno State vs. Colorado State odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Fresno State ended the regular season by annihilating Chicago State 108-72 on Saturday to cover as 12.5-point home favorites. The victory snapped a 2-game losing streak both outright and against the spread (ATS). In its last 10 games, the Bulldogs are 4-6 outright and 5-5 ATS. This season, they are 11-18 ATS.

Colorado State knocked off New Mexico 92-84 on Friday to cover as 2.5-point home underdogs. It is 4-6 in its last 10 games and 5-5 ATS in that same span. The Rams are 12-18 ATS on the season.

: USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Can you survive? New pro and college basketball survivor pools are here at USA TODAY Sports! Free to play; terms and conditions apply. Join now!

Fresno State vs. Colorado State odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 12:21 a.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Off the board (OTB)

: Off the board (OTB) Against the spread (ATS) : Fresno State +2.5 (-115) | Colorado State -2.5 (-105)

: Fresno State +2.5 (-115) | Colorado State -2.5 (-105) Over/Under (O/U): 134.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Catch the excitement and bet with Tipico

Double Down, Ohio! Deposit $200, Get $250. Bet now!

In Colorado and New Jersey, claim your 100% Deposit Match up to $250 now. Bet now!

Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions.

Fresno State vs. Colorado State picks and predictions

Prediction

Colorado State 63, Fresno State 61

Not available.

Stream select live college basketball games and full replays: Get ESPN+

LEAN FRESNO STATE +2.5 (-115).

Colorado State is just 1-5 ATS in its last 6 neutral site games, 1-5 ATS in its last 6 games following an outright win, and 1-4 ATS in its last 5 Wednesday games.

The Bulldogs defense is also ranked 55th in the nation in opponent points per game (65.6) while the Rams offense ranks just 146th overall at 73 PPG. Look for the Bulldogs to lock down defensively to keep this game within reach.

BET UNDER 134.5 (-110).

The Under is 5-0 in the Bulldogs last 5 games after scoring 100 or more points in their previous game, 5-0 in their last 5 Wednesday games, and 3-0-1 in their last 4 neutral site games.

As it stands, 134.5 would be the second-highest closing line in the Bulldogs last 10 games.

The Under is a combined 4-1-1 in neutral site games this season between the Rams and Bulldogs.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Want action on this basketball game or any other sports contest? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in OH, CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow @seth_orlemann on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Clemson / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / Iowa / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Nebraska / North Carolina / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / Texas A&M / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News