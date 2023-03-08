Mountain West Tournament: Fresno State vs. Colorado State odds, picks and predictions
By Seth Orlemann,
3 days ago
The Fresno State Bulldogs (11-19, 6-12 MWC) meet the Colorado State Rams (14-17, 6-12) on Wednesday in a 1st-round Mountain West Conference Tournament game. Tip-off at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas is set for 2 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Fresno State vs. Colorado Stateodds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
Fresno State ended the regular season by annihilating Chicago State 108-72 on Saturday to cover as 12.5-point home favorites. The victory snapped a 2-game losing streak both outright and against the spread (ATS). In its last 10 games, the Bulldogs are 4-6 outright and 5-5 ATS. This season, they are 11-18 ATS.
Colorado State knocked off New Mexico 92-84 on Friday to cover as 2.5-point home underdogs. It is 4-6 in its last 10 games and 5-5 ATS in that same span. The Rams are 12-18 ATS on the season.
Fresno State vs. Colorado State picks and predictions
Prediction
Colorado State 63, Fresno State 61
Not available.
Stream select live college basketball games and full replays:Get ESPN+
LEAN FRESNO STATE +2.5 (-115).
Colorado State is just 1-5 ATS in its last 6 neutral site games, 1-5 ATS in its last 6 games following an outright win, and 1-4 ATS in its last 5 Wednesday games.
The Bulldogs defense is also ranked 55th in the nation in opponent points per game (65.6) while the Rams offense ranks just 146th overall at 73 PPG. Look for the Bulldogs to lock down defensively to keep this game within reach.
BET UNDER 134.5 (-110).
The Under is 5-0 in the Bulldogs last 5 games after scoring 100 or more points in their previous game, 5-0 in their last 5 Wednesday games, and 3-0-1 in their last 4 neutral site games.
As it stands, 134.5 would be the second-highest closing line in the Bulldogs last 10 games.
The Under is a combined 4-1-1 in neutral site games this season between the Rams and Bulldogs.
Comments / 0