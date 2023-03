ScienceAlert

Fossils of Hummingbird-Sized Ants Are Challenging What We Know About Insect Sizes By Carly Cassella, 2 days ago

More than 47 million years ago, giant carnivorous ants swarmed the prehistoric forest floors of North America looking for prey. 'Giant' is no exaggeration either. ...