Bonita Vista wins, on to state championship game

Bonita Vista's Mahliya Wilson (1), and teammates celebrate with the trophy after the Barons beat Leuzinger 80-67 during the CIF State Girls D-II Basketball Regional Championship. (Meg McLaughlin/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

For warmups before their Southern California Div. II championship game against Lawndale Leuzinger, the Bonita Vista High girls basketball team wore T-shirts that read, “Hungry For More.”

Turns out, they’re going to have to keep feeding the Barons. No. 1 Bonita Vista rallied with a stunning second half to knock off second-seeded Lawndale Leuzinger 80-67 in the Southern California Division II championship game.

The Barons (23-9) advance to Saturday’s 2 p.m. state championship game against fourth-seeded Fresno Central — a 62-51 winner over second-seeded Pleasant Valley — at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

Bonita Vista outscored Leuzinger 48-33 in the second half, and as a reward will play for the school’s first girls basketball state championship.

“This feels fantastic,” said head coach Tristan Lamb, who was soaked after being doused with water after the game. “The girls worked hard all season long. We played a tough schedule, and it built up to this moment. We came through when we were supposed to seal the deal.”

Senior Alyssa Alvarado led the Barons with 21 points, including five 3s, three of which came in the second quarter. Some of Alvarado’s treys were deep behind the 3-point line.

“Whenever she walks into the gym, she’s dangerous,” said Lamb. “She’s got no restrictions. She’s gotta shoot that shot.”

Alvarado, who now has 111 3s on the season, was playing with a bandaged left wrist.

“I didn’t start the game off with a lot of momentum. I think my wrist kind of affected me,” said Alvarado.

But when she started knocking down deep 3s she was flashing a big smile coming back down the court.

“I tried not to think about it and just shot how I usually shoot,” she said. “I definitely play off momentum and it felt good when I started hitting those shots.”

Bonita Vista’s leading scorer, Mahliya Wilson scored 19 points. She picked up her fourth foul with 1:58 to play in the third quarter. But Lamb rolled the dice and kept her in the game. She scored 11 of her points after picking up the fourth foul. She wound up fouling out with less than a minute to play.

“We knew we had to keep her out there,” said Lamb. “She’s so affective and draws so much attention we had to keep her out there. We made the decision to let her play through it.”

Kaylyn Buchanon-Lamb added 11 points for Bonita.

Leuzinger’s leading scorer, Madison Watts, led the Lady Olympians with 17 points but fouled out with 7:49 to play in the fourth quarter.

Bonita Vista won despite Leuzinger (30-6) being much bigger and dominating the game inside.

“We have heart and effort,” said Lamb. “We were the smaller team but knew we were faster. We played more efficiently and a little smarter.”

Norcross is a freelance writer.





This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .