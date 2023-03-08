Nighthawks' magical run ends with loss in CIF Div. I SoCal final

When the Del Norte High girls were beaten by 59 points by La Jolla Country Day in the San Diego Section Open Division championship game last week, the last place anyone expected to see the Nighthawks was battling for a Southern California Regional title and a berth in the State Championships in Sacramento.

But there they were Tuesday night, a No. 5 seed in Division I, playing at No. 2-seeded Corona Santiago.

But a physical, unforgiving defense that extended beyond the 3-point line frustrated the Nighthawks as the Sharks advanced to Sacramento with a 52-39 win.

They’ll play Oakland Tech (29-5), which beat Stockton St. Mary’s (26-10) at 6 p.m. Friday at the Golden 1 Center, home of the NBA’s Sacramento Kings.

“Their defense was really tough,” said Del Norte coach Teshona Bennett. “And they were tough on the offensive boards. We gave up too many second-chance baskets.

“I said before the game, the winner would deserve it, and they deserve it.”

The Nighthawks turned the ball over six times in the first quarter but trailed only 10-6 in a period in which the score was tied twice and changed hands twice.

Santiago outscored the Nighthawks 12-4 in the second quarter and led 22-10 at the break.

The Sharks pushed the advantage to 19 midway through the third quarter before the Nighthawks came to life, cutting the deficit to 14.

Del Norte would get it down to nine with 41 seconds to play, but could get no closer.

“I’m so proud of my team,” Bennett said. “We battled all night. If we could have gotten some shots to fall in the first half, it might have been different.

“This team has a heart of steel. And we’ll be back.”

Junior Bailey Barnhard led Del Norte with 16 points, plus she grabbed 15 rebounds. Calissa Tyrrell added nine points on a trio of second-half 3-pointers.

Lia Biscoho added six points, Kiana Cadigan scored four and Kloe Taylor had a 3-pointer.

The Nighthawks (21-10) made 6 of 20 3-point attempts and turned the ball over 20 times.

Santiago’s 6-foot-1 center McKinley Willardson was every bit as good as advertised, scoring 26 points, grabbing seven rebounds and blocking a shot.

The Sharks (26-9) had just five turnovers through three quarters before turning it over nine times in the fourth quarter as the Nighthawks scored 19 points.

This is Santiago’s second straight trip to a Regional Final, but the Sharks are looking for their first berth in the state-title game.

“Santiago lost in this game last season, so they had a little bit of motivation,” Bennett said.

Likewise, Del Norte was making its second trip to a SoCal final and was looking for its first trip to Sacramento.

Del Norte won its three SoCal Regional playoff games by a total of 31 points, beating Mission Hills 61-57. In Del Norte’s bracket, top-seeded Ontario Christian was upset in the first round by No. 16 West Hills Chaminade.

Santiago beat No. 15-seeded Westview by six, blew out Brentwood and Mount Miguel.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .