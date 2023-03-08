NHL roundup: Penguins erase 4-goal deficit, drop Jackets in OT

Sidney Crosby’s third point Tuesday was a power-play goal on a blast from the right circle at 2:45 of overtime as the Pittsburgh Penguins scored five unanswered goals to top the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets 5-4.

Jason Zucker scored twice, Jake Guentzel and Danton Heinen also scored, Evgeni Malkin had three assists and Rickard Rakell contributed two assists for the Penguins, who have won five of six. Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry gave up four goals on 12 shots before being pulled for Casey DeSmith, who stopped all 15 shots he faced.

Emil Bemstrom and Liam Foudy each had a goal and an assist, Lane Pederson and Patrik Laine also scored and Kent Johnson had two assists for the Blue Jackets, who lost their third straight game (0-2-1).

At 2:37 of the second period, Foudy’s rising shot from near the left dot gave the Blue Jackets a four-goal lead and chased Jarry. The Penguins then started their comeback, and at 3:16 of the third, Zucker struck from the slot to cut it to 4-3. Heinen tied it with a tip in front off a feed from Rakell at 3:59.

Hurricanes 4, Canadiens 3 (SO)

Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored the deciding goal of a shootout as Carolina recorded a road win over Montreal.

Jesper Fast, Brady Skjei, and Jaccob Slavin scored for Carolina, while Brett Pesce collected two assists. Carolina trailed by 2-0 and 3-2 deficits, coming back both times to tie the game. After a Paul Stastny goal was erased on video review early in the third period, the Hurricanes finally got their equalizer on Fast’s rebound goal at 16:22 of the final frame.

Canadiens goalie Jake Allen had a strong game, stopping 36 of 39 shots amidst constant pressure. The Hurricanes outshot the Canadiens by a 39-24 margin. Michael Pezzetta and Alex Belzile each had a goal and an assist for the Habs, while Tierney had two assists. Mike Hoffman scored Montreal’s other goal.

Flames 1, Wild 0 (SO)

Tyler Toffoli scored the shootout-winning goal and goaltender Jacob Markstrom shone while posting his first shutout of the season as Calgary claimed a victory over Minnesota in Saint Paul, Minn.

Toffoli, one night after scoring a last-minute winning goal in Dallas, slipped a quick shot through the goalie’s legs for the difference-making tally in the fourth round of the shootout. Markstrom provided his biggest performance of the campaign with a 40-save effort through overtime — 16 saves in the third period alone — and then stopped one attempt in the shootout.

Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson made 26 saves through overtime to officially net his second consecutive shutout — both against the Flames. Gustavsson now has three shutouts on the season and in his career. The Wild appeared to win the game when Jared Spurgeon scored on a rebound late in overtime, but a league-mandated review ruled the play was offside. Many Flames players had already gone to the dressing room and had to return.

Panthers 2, Golden Knights 1

Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves as Florida knocked off red-hot Vegas in Sunrise, Fla.

Ryan Lomberg and Aleksander Barkov scored for the Panthers. Barkov has one goal and two assists in his last two games after he had missed the previous three with a hand injury.

Shea Theodore scored the lone goal for the Golden Knights. Goalie Adin Hill made 40 saves just two nights after Jonathan Quick made his Knights debut. Despite the loss, Vegas is 9-2-2 in its past 13 games.

Maple Leafs 4, Devils 3

Auston Matthews scored a power-play goal at 17:07 of the third period and Toronto came back to defeat New Jersey in Newark, N.J.

Mitchell Marner added a goal and an assist and Calle Jarnkrok and Michael Bunting each had a goal for the Maple Leafs, who finished a 3-2-0 trip. William Nylander added two assists. Ilya Samsonov made 30 saves.

Erik Haula had two goals and an assist and Ondrej Palat added a goal and two assists for the Devils. Vitek Vanecek made 21 saves.

Lightning 5, Flyers 2

Nikita Kucherov and Alex Killorn each scored twice and added an assist as Tampa Bay broke a five-game losing skid with a win over visiting Philadelphia.

By scoring twice and setting up one of Killorn’s goals, right winger Kucherov stretched his franchise-record home point streak to 22 games — the longest by a player this season. The Lightning won for the 12th time in the past 13 regular-season games against Philadelphia.

Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (29-16-3) stopped 33 shots and is 12-3-0 against Philadelphia. Philadelphia’s Morgan Frost and Brendan Lemieux scored, and goalie Carter Hart (17-20-10) made 34 saves as the club opened a three-game road trip by dropping to 2-7-2 in its past 11 games.

Islanders 3, Sabres 2

Hudson Fasching scored the tiebreaking goal and had an assist to lead New York to a win over Buffalo in Elmont, N.Y.

Casey Cizikas and Josh Bailey also had a goal and an assist apiece for the Islanders, who maintained their hold on the first Eastern Conference wild-card spot. Ilya Sorokin made 22 saves as New York improved to 5-1-1 in the past seven games. Dylan Cozens and Kyle Okposo scored for Buffalo, which is six points behind the Islanders with three games in hand. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 36 shots.

Fasching netted the decisive goal at 7:37 of the third period when he redirected a shot off his shin from the left of the net to make it 3-2. Officials initially waved off the goal due to a kicking motion, but the call was overturned after a video review.

Coyotes 6, Blues 2

Travis Boyd scored twice and Clayton Keller added a goal and two assists as Arizona defeated St. Louis in Tempe, Ariz.

Christian Fischer and Nick Schmaltz had a goal and an assist for the Coyotes, who won for just the second time in their last seven games. Lawson Crouse also scored, Barrett Hayton and Matias Maccelli had two assists each and Karel Vejmelka made 40 saves for the winners.

Pavel Buchnevich scored both St. Louis goals and Jordan Binnington made 21 saves for the reeling Blues, who are 1-6-2 in their last nine games.

Avalanche 6, Sharks 0

Cale Makar and Valeri Nichushkin each had a goal and three assists as Colorado beat San Jose in Denver.

Colorado’s Alexandar Georgiev made 13 saves for his fourth shutout of the season and the 12th of his career. Nathan MacKinnon and Artturi Lehkonen had a goal and an assist each, Mikko Rantanen and Denis Malgin also scored and Devon Toews added two assists for the Avalanche, who snapped a three-game losing streak (0-2-1).

The 13 shots on goal were a season low allowed by Colorado and the fewest by San Jose this season. Sharks goaltender James Reimer turned away 18 of 19 shots in relief of Kaapo Kahkonen, who allowed five goals on 24 shots. San Jose fell to 2-8-1 in its past 11 games.

Kraken 5, Ducks 2

Jared McCann scored his team-leading 31st goal of the season and had an assist as Seattle defeated visiting Anaheim.

Jamie Oleksiak, Daniel Sprong, Eeli Tolvanen and Jaden Schwartz also tallied, and rookie Matty Beniers had two assists for Seattle, which won its fifth game in a row. Goaltender Philipp Grubauer made 20 saves.

Trevor Zegras scored a highlight-reel goal and Max Comtois also tallied for Anaheim, which had a five-game point streak (4-0-1) come to an end. Goalie John Gibson stopped 26 of 30 shots.

–Field Level Media

