Woodstock, VT
Mountain Times

Thanks for your help with the rabies clinic

By Krista,

2 days ago

Dear Editor,

Thank you to all the wonderful volunteers that were going to help with Vermont Volunteer Services for Animals Humane Society’s “Drive Up & Poke!” Rabies Clinic. We couldn’t win a fight with Mother Nature, so we’ve postponed the clinic to April 1, 12:30-2 p.m., WUHS Parking Lot. $13 per vaccination.  Drive ups are welcome!

Thanks to  Philippa Richards, Kedron Valley Vet Clinic, several people at the Woodstock High School, the Woodstock Recreation Dept., the Woodstock Police Dept, the towns of Woodstock and Bridgewater, the Vermont Standard, and the Mountain Times for your help!

If you’re in need of help with help with the spay/neuter of your cats or dogs, VVSA HS administers VSNIP, (the VT Spay Neuter Incentive Program) under DCF/VT Economic Services. Qualified Vermonters can have their animals neutered for $27, fellow Vermonters pay the balance of the bill with the licensing of dogs.

Sue Skaskiw,

Bridgewater

The post Thanks for your help with the rabies clinic appeared first on The Mountain Times .

