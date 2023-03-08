Open in App
Vermont State
Mountain Times

Vermont veterans have earned tax-free pensions

By Krista,

2 days ago

Dear Editor,

When Vermont faces an acute crisis – floods, pandemics, national security events – our first thought is often: “Call out the Guard.” With a phone call from the governor, the women and men of the Vermont National Guard drop everything to help our beloved state in its time of greatest need. From Tropical Storm Irene to Covid-19, the Guard is critical to Vermont’s response, relief, and recovery efforts.

When our national leaders need some of the most well-trained and advanced units in the military – from specialized winter operations to advanced fighter missions – their first thought is often: “Put the Vermonters ahead.” Last summer, President Biden called on the Vermont Air National Guard to defend NATO airspace in the face of Russian hostilities in Ukraine.

Their selflessness is without question. Their courage sets the standard. But after their service to us, military retirees need our support. Vermont is one of only a few

