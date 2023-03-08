Open in App
Birdwatch: why the ‘king among gulls’ is a true heavyweight

By Stephen Moss,

3 days ago
A great black-backed gull flies over a beach in Saint-Malo, western France. Photograph: Damien Meyer/AFP/Getty Images

For many people, gulls are at best ignored, and at worst hated . Even some birders dismiss them, perhaps because they can be tricky to tell apart, especially in their varied immature plumages.

But when you see an adult great black-backed gull, you are unlikely to mistake it for anything else. As one early American writer noted, this is “the king among gulls, a merciless tyrant … No weaker gull dares intrude upon its feudal domain.”

The largest of the world’s 50-plus gull species, the great black back is a true heavyweight: at 1.7 kg, it is more than 14 times heavier than the smallest member of its family, the little gull. I once saw the two together, at Cheddar reservoir, and wondered if the larger bird would eat the smaller for breakfast.

As the scientific name marinus suggests, great black-backed gulls are mainly found on the coast ; I usually see them loafing on the beaches by the Parrett estuary. They stand out from the smaller lesser black-backed gull, not just because of their huge size but also their deep-black wings, compared with the dark grey of their cousin.

Unlike the lesser black-backed, this species is rarely found inland: something the local herring gulls have used to their advantage. They now nest on roofs in nearby Bridgwater, where the predatory great black backs do not venture.

