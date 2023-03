Brescia University awards Larry Hostetter scholarship

Brescia University awarded the first Larry Hostetter Scholarship this past semester. This scholarship was created by Ron and Cathy Tisch to serve as a perpetual legacy to Brescia University President Fr. Larry Hostetter, and to aid in the financial assistance to deserving students. The student awarded this scholarship was Zakirullah Ahmadzai, a refugee from Afghanistan who is living in Owensboro.