Math and science teacher Katie Williams stands in her classroom at Trinity High School in Whitesville, where she has been teaching for 52 years. Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Katie Williams, math and science teacher at Trinity High School, has been teaching for 54 years, with 52 of those at the school, and it’s the fulfillment of a dream she had as a child.

“When I was between 7 and 12, I just wanted to be a teacher,” she said.