The Desert Sun

Mandatory backpack checks begin at Coachella Valley High. Here's why

By Jonathan Horwitz, Palm Springs Desert Sun,

2 days ago

All Coachella Valley High School students now must have their backpacks checked upon arrival to the campus, the Coachella Valley Unified School District announced on Facebook .

The backpack screening began Wednesday in the wake of a school lockdown Tuesday after a report of a student with a knife on campus.

"The measure will ensure that no weapons or prohibited items are brought onto the campus," the district wrote in the post, encouraging students to leave backpacks at home if they don't need them at school.

The post didn't say how long the screening will be in place.

Several lockdowns, threats in recent weeks

The lockdown Tuesday was the latest episode in a litany of threats to student and staff safety at the campus: A student brought a loaded gun to school in late January, and students say there were at least five subsequent incidents in February where someone brought a weapon to school.

Parents were not notified about the loaded gun for days after the incident.

Additional security concerns at CVUSD schools this year include:

  • A series of trespassing incidents last May at Peter Pendleton Elementary in Coachella (where the school later installed an 8-foot-tall, wrought-iron perimeter fence).
  • Mass evacuations of more than 3,700 students and staff in November at three Thermal schools following reports of a suspicious device in a backpack and a student with a gun. For hours that day, neither the school district nor Riverside County Sheriff's Department provided information to the public about why the evacuations were happening or where students were being taken.
  • A trespasser with a knife at Palm View Elementary in Coachella that put the school on a brief lockdown on Feb. 1. The district did not provide a timeline of events until approximately three hours after the incident.
  • A student with an unloaded gun at Toro Canyon Middle School in Thermal on Feb. 8. The district did not confirm the incident to media outlets until the following day.

Crisis protocols spur student protests

About two dozen Coachella Valley High students have protested at recent school board meetings over safety concerns.

Hundreds of students from that school and Desert Mirage High walked out of class last week and marched up to six miles to the district office i n a plea for additional security measures at their schools.

As students from Desert Mirage were walking on Feb. 28, a lockdown began back at their school after a student turned in a gun magazine loaded with bullets.

On Monday, a student at that school left a spent bullet casing on a desk that they claimed to have found that morning at a school bus stop, according to a district email sent to parents and reviewed by The Desert Sun.

The district did not mention any new security measures at Desert Mirage High in its Facebook post Tuesday night.

"We understand that the safety of our students, staff and community is paramount, and we take this responsibility very seriously," the district wrote.

Jonathan Horwitz covers education for The Desert Sun. Reach him at jonathan.horwitz@desertsun.com .

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Mandatory backpack checks begin at Coachella Valley High. Here's why

